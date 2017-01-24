  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Trump Adviser Calls President’s Lies ‘Alternative Facts’
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Feminist Blogger Calls For Twitter Users To Unfollow Trump On #MuteMonday
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Here’s How Twitter Feels About Donald Trump Becoming Our President
    by Andre Grant
  7. 7 7
    Some Inconvenient Truths About The Women’s March On Washington
    by Devon Maloney
  8. 8 8
    The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Trump

Netherlands Comedy Show Introduces Their Country To Trump With A Hilarious Video

by Tod Perry

January 24, 2017 at 16:00
Copy Link

The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States created shockwaves throughout the world. For many Europeans, Trump’s political stances are particularly worrisome. His support of the Brexit movement, hostility towards globalization, and questionable love for Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation all pose significant threats to Europe. That’s why “Zondag met Lubach,” the Netherlands’ equivalent of the “The Daily Show,” created a video to teach Trump about their country so he won’t destroy it.

“We realize it’s better for us to get along, so we decided to introduce our tiny country to [Trump] in a way that will probably appeal to him the most,” the host of “Zondag met Lubach” said. So they created a hilarious video with a narrator who sounds strangely familiar, explaining the things that Trump would love about the Netherlands. The video brags about The Netherlands’ racist Christmas traditions, a disabled politician Trump would enjoy making fun of, and the country’s amazing system for tax evasion. The video ends with a final selling point, “We totally understand it’s going to be America first. But can we just say: The Netherlands second?”

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Health

Meditation Proven To Reduce Trauma Symptoms In Female Inmates 

Women are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. prison population  by Tod Perry
Food

McDonald’s To Release 100,000 Bottles Of Its Big Mac Sauce To The Public

Plus, learn how to make it yourself. by Tod Perry
Communities

President Trump Signs Executive Order To Advance Dakota Pipeline Construction

We’ll see you at Standing Rock, Donald by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
ICYMI: @realDonaldTrump signed executive order to advance Dakota Pipeline construction https://t.co/5gS26fe5AO
Netherlands Comedy Show Introduces Their Country To Trump With A Hilarious Video
Recent
The SNL Writer Suspended For Her Barron Trump Tweet Just Got Offered A New Job 3 minutes ago Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels about 1 hour ago Cab Driver Can’t Believe He’s Driving NFL Legend John Elway  about 1 hour ago Netherlands Comedy Show Introduces Their Country To Trump With A Hilarious Video about 1 hour ago Fans Gather At Kansas City Ballpark To Mourn The Passing Of Royals Pitch Yordano Ventura about 2 hours ago Sex, Manhood, and Prosthetics: After Testicular Cancer, Life Goes On about 2 hours ago Even In Paralympics, Odds Are Stacked Against Athletes From Poorer Countries about 3 hours ago Meditation Proven To Reduce Trauma Symptoms In Female Inmates  about 4 hours ago McDonald’s To Release 100,000 Bottles Of Its Big Mac Sauce To The Public about 4 hours ago President Trump Signs Executive Order To Advance Dakota Pipeline Construction about 5 hours ago The Effects Of Terrorism Linger In The World’s Oldest Marketplace about 5 hours ago Ewan McGregor Cancels Piers Morgan Appearance After Women’s March Comments about 6 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers