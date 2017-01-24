The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States created shockwaves throughout the world. For many Europeans, Trump’s political stances are particularly worrisome. His support of the Brexit movement, hostility towards globalization, and questionable love for Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation all pose significant threats to Europe. That’s why “Zondag met Lubach,” the Netherlands’ equivalent of the “The Daily Show,” created a video to teach Trump about their country so he won’t destroy it.

“We realize it’s better for us to get along, so we decided to introduce our tiny country to [Trump] in a way that will probably appeal to him the most,” the host of “Zondag met Lubach” said. So they created a hilarious video with a narrator who sounds strangely familiar, explaining the things that Trump would love about the Netherlands. The video brags about The Netherlands’ racist Christmas traditions, a disabled politician Trump would enjoy making fun of, and the country’s amazing system for tax evasion. The video ends with a final selling point, “We totally understand it’s going to be America first. But can we just say: The Netherlands second?”