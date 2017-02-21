  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia
    by Allie Burke
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode
    by Leo Shvedsky
The Planet

Scientists Discover An Environmental Message That Resonates With Conservatives 

by Tod Perry

February 21, 2017 at 16:40
Copy Link
via Twitter

While 97 percent of climate scientists agree that humans are the main cause of global warming, there’s a huge rift among Americans. 79 percent of Democrats and just 15 percent of Republicans accept climate science. The major chasm has little to do with education. Democrats with more science knowledge are more likely to believe that climate change is caused by human activity. But when it comes to Republicans, scientific knowledge has virtually no impact on their opinions.

So how can scientists help Republicans come to grips with the reality of climate change when exposing them to scientific facts doesn’t work? A new study in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA may have found the right approach. A recent experiment asked self-identified liberals and conservatives what they would do with a $0.50 donation they had to give to an environmental charity. One charity’s focus was on reinstating a healthier Earth from the past, while the other emphasized preventing future environmental degradation.

The study found that conservatives were much more inclined to donate to the charity whose messaging emphasized restoring the Earth to its past state. This new data gives scientists a way to frame climate change information to make it more appealing to conservatives. This type of messaging embraces the conservative value of preserving the past while mitigating their skepticism towards change. Who knows, maybe if climate scientists started wearing red hats that said “MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN,” conservatives might really start paying attention. 

 

 

Recently on GOOD
Health

My Dream Job’s Uniform Turned Into A Health Nightmare

The hidden dangers of being a flight attendant start with the outfit by Heather Poole
Sports

Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage?

NBA players earn 160 times their minor-league counterparts do, and that’s bad business by Penn Collins
Food

This Artist’s Paintings Turn Domestic Life On Its Head

“Cookbooks are incredibly useful, but also purvey a kind of ideal domestic life” by Maxwell Williams
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Mental health expert warns against calling Trump crazy. https://t.co/B0uFchNaaT https://t.co/di62jd8wLX
Scientists Discover An Environmental Message That Resonates With Conservatives 
Recent
It’s Been 20 Years Since We Cloned A Sheep. Why Haven’t We Done The Same With Humans? 40 minutes ago I Don’t Know A Thing About Soccer. Now I’m Coaching My Daughter’s Team.  40 minutes ago Scientists Discover An Environmental Message That Resonates With Conservatives  about 1 hour ago Mental Health Expert Warns Against Calling Trump Crazy about 2 hours ago A Tech Insider On Why #DeleteUber Is Only The Beginning  about 4 hours ago The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition about 4 hours ago Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos about 5 hours ago My Dream Job’s Uniform Turned Into A Health Nightmare about 6 hours ago Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? about 6 hours ago This Artist’s Paintings Turn Domestic Life On Its Head about 7 hours ago Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode about 18 hours ago Michael Moore Creates “Trump Resistance Calendar” about 19 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers