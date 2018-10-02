  • Trending
This simple question revealed the biggest difference between how men and women perceive the world.

by Tod Perry

October 2, 2018 at 12:55
Copy Link
Photo by Guiseppe Milo/Flickr

Danielle Muscato, host of the #Resist Podcast, asked her Twitter followers a question that revealed the massive disparity in how men and women perceive their personal safety. 

“Ladies, a question for you: What would you do if all men had a 9pm curfew? Dudes: Read the replies and pay attention.”

The tweet received over 9500 shares and 19,000 likes, but most importantly, it started an important discussion about the myriad ways women feel threatened by men, especially at night. 

Some small-minded, reactionary men thought Muscato was man-bashing.

While other men were blown away because they never completely grasped the threat that men posed to women or how precocciped women have to be with their safety.

As a trans man, who’s seen the issue from both perspectives, Jesse had a valuable take on this issue.

“I was thrilled to see it getting so much attention—lots of cis men responded too, and I think that’s great,” Muscato told The Daily Dot. “A number of people really seemed genuinely shocked at the kinds of mental exhaustion women have to endure every day just navigating our lives, in ways that cis men simply can’t understand because it doesn’t exist in their world.”

The post received countless responses from women who discussed how liberating it would be to live without fearing a man will follow them home, put a roofie in their drink, invade their home, sexually assault them on public transportation or rape them in a parking garage.

Share image via Joe Raedle / Getty Images and @BronwynAnn / Twitter. 
 

