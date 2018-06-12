The Battle Over Mexican-American Studies Is Being Waged In Classrooms Across The Country

Recently on GOOD
-
High School Pitcher Skips His Team’s Celebration To Console His Friend On The Opposing Team “Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game.”
-
Trump Legitimizes Kim While Getting Little In Return At Singapore Summit Kim Jong-un just played Trump before the entire world.
-
Here’s Why You’re Hangry – And How You Can Stop It You’re ready to blow your top — but how much is due to your internal hunger and how much to external annoyances?
-
D.C. Came Together For The Capitals’ Stanley Cup Victory, And No One Is Enjoying It More Than Alex Ovechkin It was the city’s first major championship in 44 years.
-
Solar Technology Can Now Power Your Roads — And Your Clothes Tokyo is building solar roads to help make their 2020 Olympics into an eco-friendly event.
-
Net Neutrality Is Dead For Now But Here’s Why The Fight Isn’t Over Internet service providers are now allowed to block websites or charge for higher-quality service or specific content.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy