Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Is It Really Worth It to Invest in a Home?
  2. 2 2
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  3. 3 3
    Sean Hannity Urges People To Attack Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Doesn’t Go As Planned
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Is The New Democratic Slogan The Next MAGA?
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Merchandise Is Sold Using A Canadian E-commerce Company
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Lost Paperwork Could Lead To Billions In Student Loans Being Wiped Off The Books
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twin She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    After A ‘Malicious’ Segment, The New York Times Wants A Public Apology From Fox News
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    What Is A College Degree Worth?
Communities

Michelle Obama Discusses The Racism She Faced While First Lady At Women’s Conference

by Tod Perry

July 26, 2017 at 11:55
Copy Link
Photo by Tim Pierce/Flickr.

On Tuesday night, former first lady Michelle Obama sat down for an interview with Women’s Foundation of Colorado president and CEO Lauren Casteel at the Pepsi Center for the foundation’s 30th anniversary event. Six months after leaving the White House, the first black first lady reflected on her eight years spent serving the nation.

Casteel asked Obama which of the “falling glass shards” cut deepest when she broke the glass ceiling as the first black first lady. “The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” she said. Obama referenced being referred to as an “ape” and the numerous negative comments about her body she had to endure. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

Obama also praised women for their everyday resilience. “Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut,” she said. “We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.” Obama also made the case for admitting that racist and sexist attacks are painful. She believes that when we pretend not to be hurt, it lets those who do the hurting off the hook. 

Although Obama steered clear of any political discussion, she tried to be positive about the future of the country in the Trump era. “The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.” Obama was also asked if she would ever run for office, and she said she would not but that “public service and engagement will be a part of my life and my husband’s life forever.”

Share photo by Tim Pierce/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Sean Hannity Urges People To Attack Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Doesn’t Go As Planned

“I don't think that one turned out the way he intended.” by Tod Perry
Communities

John McCain Returns To Washington To Help Move GOP Health Care Legislation Forward

It wasn’t the McCain many were hoping for. by Tod Perry
Health

How Trumpcare Would Hurt The President’s Working-Class Base More Than Almost Anyone Else 

In the heart of Trump country, voters supported him by a ratio of 2-1. But for hundreds of thousands, the ACA has been a lifesaver. by Simon Haeder
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Michelle Obama Discusses The Racism She Faced While First Lady At Women’s Conference
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch 7 days ago Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy 7 days ago Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady 7 days ago Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth 7 days ago A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun  7 days ago Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School 7 days ago Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don 8 days ago Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn 8 days ago The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today 8 days ago Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act 8 days ago This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars 8 days ago This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers