  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.”
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress.
    by Annie Reneau
  5. 5 5
    A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.”

by Tod Perry

January 8, 2019 at 13:10
Copy Link
via Huang Wei/Flickr

Even though Donald Trump has repeatedly trashed Muslim people throughout his political career, a group of young Muslim men have come together to pick up his mess.

Trump has called for a “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” and denied Muslim refugees in danger from entering the country. He’s also said that Islam “hates us” and said he’d “consider” closing mosques throughout the country. 

For years, Trump promoted the ridiculous Birther conspiracy that claimed Barack Obama was a Muslim and painted Islam in a negative light.

At midnight on December 21, the U.S. federal government was shut down after Democrats refused to fund Trump’s promise of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Since, the national park sites have been largely unsupervised, toilets are locked, and trash cans are overflowing.

Three people have died at the understaffed parks since the shutdown.

To help keep the neglected parks clean and safe, dozens of volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association have held cleanup days at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Everglades National Park in Florida, Joshua Tree National Park in California, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.

“Service to our nation and cleanliness are important parts of Islam,” Dr. Madeel Abdullah, president of youth group, said in a press release. “We could not sit idly by as our national parks collected trash. We will lead by example and dispose of this garbage appropriately and invite all Americans to join us in these parks and others across the nation.”

The cleanups aren’t just a way for the organization to give back to the community, they help dispel negative stereotypes propagated by people like Trump. According to Pew Research, approximately 62 percent of Americans have never met a Muslim. This lack of contact allows for negative stereotypes to flourish.

“It’s our duty to come in and serve — not as a show, but as an act of faith,” said Saud Iqbal, a ­33-year-old information technology specialist, told The Washington Post. “I don’t think people realize that.”

“These parks belong to us, and they’re something we love,” Raheel Tauyyab, an 18-year-old wearing a #MeetaMuslim shirt at the cleanup, told The Washington Post. “We’re breaking stereotypes everywhere, about what people think about Muslims and what people think about young people.”

“We have [Muslims] out there that want to do great destruction to our country,” Trump claimed in 2015. However, if you look at the United States right now, it’s clear who’s doing actual damage, and it’s not Muslims.

Share image via AhmadiyyaVancouver / Twitter. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 

Conservatives thought video of her having a good time was a bad thing.  by Tod Perry
Communities

This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way. 

I was like, “Okay, I got you. I got you.” by Tod Perry
Communities

A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice.

Now, that’s what we call a safe space. by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.”
Recent
Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress. about 24 hours ago Police officers from across the country are coming together to grieve over a burning doughnut truck.  1 day ago An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem.  1 day ago In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn.  1 day ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’.  4 days ago This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way.  4 days ago A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice. 4 days ago Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates.  5 days ago Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed. 6 days ago Some off-hand advice Beto O'Rourke gave to a fellow Democrat makes a great New Year’s resolution. 6 days ago Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers. 6 days ago This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers. 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers