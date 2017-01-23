Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
Chelsea Clinton Says It’s Time To Stop Bullying Barron Trump Let him be a kid
-
Women’s March Protesters Created A Wall Of Their Own Bringing a little irony to the White House lawn
-
An Architect Is Taking On Homelessness By Creating Beautiful Cardboard Houses For The Needy She's taking her innovative designs from her backyard to cities across the world.
-
Tom Brady Wore A Truly Bizarre Jacket And The Internet Had A Field Day Welcome to Inflategate
-
Pro Soccer Player Quits The MLS To Care For His Dog That’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer He’s walking away from a million dollars a year to be with his pup.
-
Bird Flu Epidemic Stalls French Foie Gras Production Foie gras is banned across the around the world.
Live Well. Do Good.
Chelsea Clinton says it's time to stop bullying Barron Trump. https://t.co/0Gb6jWJMDm https://t.co/lJp4E9bq23
Recent
Chelsea Clinton Says It’s Time To Stop Bullying Barron Trump Women’s March Protesters Created A Wall Of Their Own An Architect Is Taking On Homelessness By Creating Beautiful Cardboard Houses For The Needy Tom Brady Wore A Truly Bizarre Jacket And The Internet Had A Field Day Pro Soccer Player Quits The MLS To Care For His Dog That’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer Bird Flu Epidemic Stalls French Foie Gras Production Feminist Blogger Calls For Twitter Users To Unfollow Trump On #MuteMonday Trump Adviser Calls President’s Lies ‘Alternative Facts’ Some Inconvenient Truths About The Women’s March On Washington How A Trump Presidency Changes Our View Of the Future Trump’s Press Secretary Attacks Media For Reporting Truth Over Inauguration Size 23 Protest Signs You’ll Want To Save As Art
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.