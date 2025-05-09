Skip to content
Woman coming out of anesthesia has an adorable reaction to learning how many kids she has

"Oh my God, I hit the Lotto!"

hospital bed, confused woman, anesthesia, memory loss, children

A doctor talking to a woman coming out of anesthesia.

via Canva/Photos
Elyssa Goodman
May 09, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

“Some people shouldn’t have kids, but this is how I reacted when I found out I had kids after coming off anesthesia,” content creator Belle Blake said in a TikTok video that’s since gone viral, with over 75K likes on the platform. Woozy and bandaged from a rhinoplasty, Blake was delighted to learn on the car ride home that not only did she have children, she had four. “FOUR BABIES? Oh my god, I hit the Lotto!” she said. “I should get a winning scratch-off ticket. Where can you get a scratch-off ticket?”

“Are they gorgeous?” she asked her husband as they drove home, and he confirmed they in fact were. “I am just like, you're welcome, everyone. All my kids deserve pancakes and bacon,” she said, through her post-surgery haze.

Throughout the video, as her children come to say hello, she’s utterly delighted, reveling in how beautiful they are and how much she loves their names. In a completely unedited moment, and still pumped full of medication, she was still so full of love for her family.

Getting ready for surgery, Blake knew she might have some funny reactions afterward since she had in the past as well. As a content creator, she had her husband at the ready to capture some of her sillier post-surgery moments, she said. At some points, she laughed in one video, she was so out of it that she even demanded he take out the phone to record her.

Anesthesia can affect people’s post-surgical states, for sure. Still, Blake is one of the rare people who actually can’t go all the way down during surgery, a phenomenon known as anesthesia awareness. She learned this the hard way as a teenager, she shared. The first time she had a surgery on her nose she saw it getting broken right in front of her, which is traumatizing to say the least. It happened during surgeries after that as well. Knowing this propensity as an adult, however, she was able to tell her care team about it and take an intravenous medication that actually can put her out while getting surgery. This is what caused her memory loss, she said, not the anesthesia itself.

“I literally remember getting my IV put in by the anesthesiologist, and then my doctor being like, we're almost ready to roll you back. And that's literally it until like six or seven o'clock that night,” she shared. She said she didn’t remember filming any of the videos she made after she came home, either.

Anesthesia awareness affects one or two of every 1000 people, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “This isn’t ‘waking’ in the typical sense,” they share. “It’s more like brief moments of consciousness.” It happens in part because some people have “different anesthetic needs,” which can also be genetic. Blake shared, for example, it was something that had also happened to some of her family members.

So, Blake felt no pain and didn’t wake up this time, and she also had little memory of her trip home. But her video shows us that even in times we may not remember, there’s still so much love living inside us that shines through just the same.

