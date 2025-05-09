Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rare twins with different skin tones show beauty in diversity

Their differences are rare, but their bond is something every family can understand.

twins, biracial twins, mixed race, viral twins, miracle babies, family love, genetic surprise, parenting, diversity, racial identity, internet famous, heartwarming story

Whitney Meyer and her twin daughters Kalani and Jarani.

Whitney Meyer
Greg Sullivan
By Greg SullivanMay 09, 2025
Greg Sullivan
See Full Bio

When Whitney Meyer gave birth to her twin daughters, she was stunned. One of her girls, Kalani, had very light skin. Her sister, Jarani, was visibly darker. For Whitney, who is white, and her partner Tomas Dean, who is Black, it was something they never imagined. “Kalani was as white as can be,” Whitney told TODAY. “I was just in denial because you know the odds of this? I would never think I would have a black and white twin.”

"I would never think I would have a black and white twin."

— Whitney Meyer

The rare occurrence has made Kalani and Jarani internet-famous, and their story has become a heartwarming reminder that beauty, love, and family come in many forms.

Tomas was equally surprised. “I was like, ‘Yeah, she's a little light,’ but I thought maybe babies are that way when they're first born,” he said. “But then a couple of minutes later, her sister came out a little darker. In a million years, I never thought I'd have a girl with blue eyes.”

"In a million years, I never thought I'd have a girl with blue eyes."

— Tomas Dean

Their story, shared widely online and in media, is not just about the rarity of their birth, it's about unity. “I hope that a lot of people can see that color really isn’t a big thing. What’s important is love,” Tomas added.

People are often confused when they see the twins together. Whitney says that people question whether they’re sisters even when dressed alike. Yet when you look beyond their skin tone, the resemblance is clear in their smiles, faces, and bond. Kalani is said to take after her older white brother, Talan, while Jarani reminds the family of Whitney’s late son, Pravyn, who passed away in a tragic accident.

What genetics can't predict, love makes possible

Scientifically, this phenomenon is rare but not impossible. According to Dr. Bryce Mendelsohn, a medical geneticist at the University of California, San Francisco, what we see in someone’s appearance is just a fraction of their full genetic story. “The physical traits you can see in a person are just a very small sliver of the genetic diversity across human populations,” he explained. “A lot of times we only focus on the things our eyes can see, but what we see is a tiny tip of the iceberg.”

"What we see is a tiny tip of the iceberg."

— Dr. Bryce Mendelsohn

Whitney and Tomas aren’t the only parents with this experience. Khristi Cunningham, a mother from Ohio, also has fraternal twins with different skin tones. Like the Deans, she and her husband, a Black man, see their children’s differences as a teaching opportunity. “Get ready for a lot of conversations with strangers!” Khristi said. But rather than shying away, she embraces those moments as chances to educate.

“We did feel that we were obligated to share our story with others,” she told TODAY. “We felt we were given these two beautiful children for a positive purpose, that purpose was to educate those who are ignorant to the fact that these things are possible, and to initiate a conversation on race in America.”

For Khristi, the lesson is simple: skin color is chance, not choice. “No one on this Earth gets to stand in line to pick their skin color. It is only by chance we are brown, or Black, or white.”

Two babies, one powerful message

The stories of families like the Deans and the Cunninghams are powerful. They shine a light on racial identity, genetics, and how love always transcends appearance. Their openness reminds us all that difference is something to be celebrated, not questioned.

These stories have surfaced before, such as the widely known tale of Lucy and Maria Aylmer from England. Though twins, Lucy has pale skin, red hair, and blue eyes, while Maria has darker skin and black curly hair. Their mom, Donna, is of mixed Black and white heritage, and their dad is white. Like Kalani and Jarani, Lucy and Maria defied expectations and embraced their identities.

Whether it’s in Ohio, California, or Gloucester, these families are all telling the same truth: there is no one way to look like family. And that’s a beautiful thing.

In the years since...

Kalani and Jarani Dean may have started life as a viral sensation, but they’ve grown into so much more. Now, elementary schoolers, the inseparable sisters continue to spread joy, one with light skin and blue eyes, the other with brown skin and brown eyes, reminding everyone who sees them that love doesn’t come in one color. Their mom, Whitney, still proudly calls them her “miracle babies,” and their big brother Talan sums up the family motto best: “We don’t worry about color in our family.”

Across the pond, Lucy and Maria Aylmer have taken that same message into adulthood. Now in their 20s, these UK twins with polar-opposite looks are still the best of friends and living proof that race is just a label, not a bond. Whether they’re laughing off disbelief or using their story to challenge assumptions, both sets of sisters are helping the world see what really matters, shared hearts, not shared skin.

In a time that still struggles with division, Kalani, Jarani, Lucy, and Maria shine as symbols of unity. They are different on the outside but soul-deep sisters through and through, and the world is lucky to have them.

This article originally appeared last year.

black and whitechildhoodgenetic diversityhuman interestidentityinspiring kidsreal familiesrepresentationsibling bonduplifting storyfamily

The Latest

sherman hemsley, the jeffersons, progressive rock, rock music, tv shows
Culture

When 'The Jeffersons' star Sherman Hemsley danced to obscure prog-rock on his hit sitcom

hospital bed, confused woman, anesthesia, memory loss, children
Good People

Woman coming out of anesthesia has an adorable reaction to learning how many kids she has

twins, biracial twins, mixed race, viral twins, miracle babies, family love, genetic surprise, parenting, diversity, racial identity, internet famous, heartwarming story
Family

Rare twins with different skin tones show beauty in diversity

mental health, depression, hope, health, Sweden, self-care, mental health
Culture

2 photos of a woman's bedroom reveal just how powerful depression can be

More For You

lollipops, amazon, candy, family, kids

A kid accidentally ordered 30 massive cases of lollipops on his mom's phone.

Photo credit: Canva

An 8-year-old ordered 70,000 lollipops on his mom's phone. Here's how she got out of the mess.

Imagine walking outside and finding 30 massive cases of Dum-Dum lollipops on your front door step. That's a lot of information to process and, frankly, a bizarre reality to accept. Now imagine the burden of trying to rid yourself of 70,000 suckers. One Kentucky mother found herself with this absurd predicament after her eight-year-old son mistakenly placed that exact Amazon order while playing on her phone.

Lexington resident Holly LaFavers detailed her story on Facebook, earning responses that ranged from empathy to disbelief to laughter. She says her son, who has developmental delays that affect his decision-making, placed the candy order through the Amazon app—with a very sweet goal in mind. "He told me that he wanted to have a carnival and he was ordering the Dum-Dums as prizes for his carnival," LaFavers told local news station WKYT. "So, again, he was being friendly. He was being kind to his friends."

Keep ReadingShow less
finding birth family, adoption, birth parents, siblings, relationships

Magda Berg found out about her past and got some siblings along with it.

Photo credit: Canva

It took 44 years, but a British receptionist finally finds her long-lost sisters in Poland

When her adoptive parents passed away when she was eighteen, Magda Berg began her search for her birth family. For 44 years, she kept trying to find them only knowing her birth mother’s name, the Polish village where she was born, and the name of the convent she was left at, all of which led to dead ends. Now, after some help from a private investigator, she was reunited with her half-siblings.

"It's funny because I now talk about 'my sisters' and when I hear myself say it I'm still really surprised. We all talk about life in the same way, like we were raised together,” Berg told The Daily Record. "We have a lot in common and we are able to finish each others' sentences."

Keep ReadingShow less
gps art, marriage proposal, romantic gesture, world record, Yasushi Takahashi, Japan love story, Google Earth, long-distance art

This man set an example the rest of us would find hard to live up to.

YouTube

Boyfriend quits job, travels 4,000 miles in 6 months, to spell 'marry me' on Google Earth

For those seeking love in life, there is no particular map. So, Tokyo man Yasushi Takahashi crafted his own map to marry the love of his life. He decided to leave his job and venture on a remarkable journey to pop the question to his girlfriend of eight years. He sketched out his avant-garde marriage proposal using a tool called “GPS art.”

According to Google, GPS art is “the art of drawing by traveling,” using one’s feet as the paintbox. To use it, one turns on the GPS tracker while traveling through specific locations. When the journey is complete and the route map is uploaded to a mapping tool like Google Earth, it joins the route one has taken and displays the shape formed out of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
sibling love, handmade dress, prom gown, viral story, Filipino designer, brother sister bond, prom dress, DIY fashion, Michael Cinco, family sacrifice, creative youth

Representative Image: It is said that the dress makes the night, but who makes the dress?

Alejandro Martinez

Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

It all began when their school announced the Junior and Senior Prom. Maverick shared that his sister, in her final year of junior high, really wanted to attend. Feeling heartbroken, Maverick decided to make her a dress himself, ensuring she wouldn't miss out on the special night.

Keep ReadingShow less
eggshell parenting, emotional abuse, Dr Kim Sage, parenting advice, childhood trauma, mental health, authoritarian parenting, hypervigilance, parentification, healing childhood wounds

Eggshell dynamic

Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels karolina grabowska

Psychologist explains 'eggshell parenting' and its impact on kids during their formative years

Children need to feel safe, secure, and loved. But when those feelings are unpredictable, it can lead to "eggshell parenting," a term popularized by Dr. Kim Sage, a licensed psychologist from Newport, California. On her TikTok channel (@drkimsage), she has shared hundreds of videos on this subject.

Sage describes eggshell parenting as a harmful power dynamic where unpredictable emotional outbursts by parents force children to walk on eggshells, constantly feeling hypervigilant. This not only stifles their childlike qualities but also sets the stage for damaging adult relationships.

Keep ReadingShow less
sibling love, heartfelt letter, viral tweet, emotional moment, family bond, brother sister, touching story, going viral, half sibling, twitter reaction

Pam's little brother is so sweet.

via PamTina_/Twitter

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister isn't fully his

When Pam's little brother learned that she was "only" his half-sister, he was fully upset. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother didn't quite grasp the concept and was not prepared to give up any portion of his beloved sibling.

The heartbreaking (and heartwarming) note he left her

So he did what any loving younger sibling might do: he wrote her a letter. A deeply emotional, handwritten note that could turn even the coldest heart into a soft puddle.

Keep ReadingShow less
teen rebellion, parenting moment, tough love, viral Facebook post, family dynamics, teenage behavior, parenting boundaries, parenting strategy, child discipline, emotional intelligence

This letter is a masterclass in "tough love"

Photo from Heidi Johnson's Facebook page.

Mom defends tough-love letter to 13-year-old son after online shaming

Heidi Johnson's son was 13, deeply in adolescence, and in that stage where he lashes out. He told her he shouldn't have to deal with her rules and should be independent. So she wrote a strict but loving “Mom's not a fool" letter. She wrote on Facebook how her son reacted to the letter:

“He came home, saw the note, crumpled it on the floor, and stormed out of the apartment. I have always encouraged him to take a walk when he is upset so that he can collect his thoughts so when we try to talk, we are able to talk, and not just yell at each other. I do the same thing — sometimes, I just need to walk away and collect myself. I am not above admitting that. He was still livid when he got home. He decided to stage a 'sit in' in my room, where he did laugh at me and repeat, 'Really? What are you going to do? You can't take my stuff,' etc. He was asked to leave my room, and when he could be respectful, and I was more calm, we would discuss it further. He went to his room, and after about an hour, he had removed some electronics and items I missed that he felt he should have to earn back for his behavior. He apologized, and asked what could he do to make things better and start earning items back. He earned his comforter and some clothes right back. I did leave him some clothes to begin with, just not the ones he would want to wear every day. He also had some pillows and sheets, just not his favorite ones."

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, wife internet mystery, protective pet, strange illness, husband looking for help, helpful dog

Dog comforting woman.

Representative photo by Canva

​Husband asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of wife, the internet solved it immediately

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol), and during this time, didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025