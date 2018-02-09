The Bittersweet Reason NASA Launched A Soccer Ball Into Space

Recently on GOOD
Experiencing A Skeleton Sled Race From A First-Person Perspective Is Terrifying The racer sits atop a sled equipped with no brakes or steering.
Mike Pence Got Very Defensive With His 'Support' Of An Openly Gay Team USA Skater And in the pair of tweets, he works in two mentions of “fake news.”
Artist Mark Grotjahn Declines Museum Honor Over Diversity Concerns The art world suffers from a lack of diversity.
Why One Boss's Response To An Employee’s Mental Health Request Went Viral The response shows the implementation is as important as the policies themselves.
Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter Is she trolling the world’s most powerful troll?
Jimmy Fallon Channels Bob Dylan To Remind The World Times Are Still A-Changin' It’s surprisingly amazing.
Recent
Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field Calls To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Triple After Logic’s Grammy Performance A Savvy Girl Scout Sold 300 Boxes Of Cookies Outside A Pot Dispensary Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet Donald Trump Jr.’s Typo Has Twitter In Hysterics In The Congo Dreaming Of The NBA On A Theater’s Stage, Inmates Get A Taste of Freedom Slacktavists Turn Into Activists At These Rowdy Dinner Parties Father’s Reaction To His Daughter’s ‘Lady Issues’ Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy