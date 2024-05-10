Final chilling words of Challenger's crew before their space shuttle exploded 73 seconds into flight

38 years ago, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, a social studies teacher at Concord High School in New Hampshire, boarded NASA’s Space Shuttle Challenger. She was the first school teacher chosen by NASA as part of the “Teachers in Space” program, to help rekindle interest in the space program. On January 28, 1986, the launch of the shuttle was to be witnessed by millions of people. But within 73 seconds of the shuttle taking off, the elevated expressions on their faces turned into looks of horror as they saw the craft smoldering in flames, turning the pure blue sky into a phantom of smoke.

Image Source: Christa McAuliffe during a microgravity flight aboard NASA's KC-135 zero-gravity aircraft, January 8, 1986. Image courtesy National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

In addition to McAuliffe, the crew members onboard were Commander Francis R. Scobee, Pilot Michael J. Smith, Mission Specialists Ellison S. Onizuka, Electrical Engineer Judith A. Resnik, Ronald E. McNair, and Payload Specialist Gregory B. Jarvis. All seven members unfortunately perished in the fumes.

Image Source: NASA

It was the day of January 28, 1986, when a high-speed elevator carried the crew almost twenty stories up the launch tower. The outer tank spewed a stream of boiling liquid oxygen from beneath the conical beanie cap at its tip. Donning their spacesuits and clamshell helmets, the astronauts stepped inside the shuttle. The hatch shut behind them.

Image Source: NASA

It was nearly 11:30 a.m. Students in school classrooms across the country stood up from their desks and gathered in the cafeterias, and family members of the astronauts took leave from their work, all hooked to the black-and-white television screens to watch the brilliant crew take off in Challenger.

Image Source: NASA

Soon, the boosters exhaled gushes of flame, effervescence pushed the walls of the steel casings outward and the craft took off, sending glorious billows of smoke into the azure sky. Seven seconds into the flight, Smith said, “Go, you mother,” as captured by the operational recorder, the transcript of which has been shared by NASA. The shuttle was launched and the people cheered behind TV screens. Judy Resnik gave an exuberant yell: “Sh*t hot!” “Ooohh-kay!” Scobee replied. But something was wrong. At 58 seconds, a spark exploded through a joint at the bottom of one of the boosters. At this time, the shuttle was at an altitude of 35,000 feet above the ground.

“Feel that mother go!” said Smith. “Wooohooo!” “Challenger, go at throttle up,” the CapCom radioed from Mission Control. “Roger, go at throttle up,” said Scobee, 70 seconds after launch, as per The Washington Post. In a few moments, the flame gathered at the booster spread into the outer tank, burning its insulation. Three seconds later, Smith said, "Uh-oh"- the last words heard on the spacecraft.

Tons of liquid hydrogen shot through the engines. At 73 seconds, the transmission from the disintegrating spacecraft ceased. Soon enough, people, who were cheering for the spacecraft minutes ago, watched in horror as the explosion lit up the sky. The craft plummeted down from 46,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

Image Source: The space shuttle 'Challenger' malfunctions shortly after take-off, resulting in the deaths of all seven crew members, 28th January 1986. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

The cause behind the tragedy was the loss of integrity of the O-ring seals in the solid rocket booster segment joints. Some of NASA’s engineers who worked on the program raised concerns regarding the inefficient O-ring seals caused by the freezing temperatures the previous night. But they couldn’t halt the mission as the managers had cleared the launch on January 28.

Image Source: Wreckage of the Space Shuttle Challenger (OV-099) displayed in the Logistics Facility of Kennedy Space Center in Houston, Texas, 9th April 1986. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

After three months of operation, the human remains and moss-covered silver fragments of the shuttle were recovered from the ocean floor.