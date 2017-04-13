If you’re not familiar with the work of cringeworthy comedian Nathan Fielder, it’s a little hard to describe why he’s funny. His Comedy Central show, Nathan for You, uses absurd tactics, questionable logic, and many awkward moments to assist businesses in need. Upping his game, Fielder actually followed his own (dubious) advice by launching a performance mountaineering line called Summit Ice that also serves to fund holocaust awareness, raising $300,000 through sales at the line’s launch.

What does a sporty outerwear line have to do with the Holocaust? Absolutely nothing. But that didn’t stop the public, critics, and even celebs from getting on board with the head-scratching effort.

Though the line was first released in 2015, Fielder revisited the popular gag with a pop-up shop during his recent season three premiere. Even more recently, he’s found a vehicle for promotion, following White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s misguided and bizarre comments comparing Hitler and Assad based on recent events. His statement—made during Passover, no less—painted Assad as “worse” than Hitler because Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”

As one who also traffics in absurdity, Fielder wasn’t about to let that comment get away, so he fired off this tweet, suggesting Spicer will soon find himself the owner of a Summit Ice jacket.

There’s a 99.99 percent chance that Spicer won’t get the joke, but for fans of Fielder’s Nathan for You, the Summit Ice jacket is the perfect gift for a man who deemed concentration camps “Holocaust centers.”