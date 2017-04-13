  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Democratic Intern Photos Reveals The Huge Difference Between Parties
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Senate Just Held A Hearing About Climate Change Right Outside The ‘Winter White House’
    by Ben Jervey
  3. 3 3
    What You Know About Gravity, The Beatles, And The Unabomber Is Wrong—Just Ask Chuck Klosterman
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes
    by Stacey Leasca
  5. 5 5
    Why A 23-Year Old Is Buying Houses For Just $500 And Giving Them Back To The Original Owner
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Hilarious Video Calls Out Trump For Golf Hypocrisy 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    How Ruth Bader Ginsburg And The Women Of The Supreme Court Combat 'Mansplaining'
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    An Airline Economist Explains Your Rights As A Passenger
    by Volodymyr Bilotkach
  9. 9 9
    The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet
    by Stacey Leasca
Communities

Comedian Nathan Fielder Sent Sean Spicer A Very Appropriate Gift Following The Spokesman’s Assad-Hitler Comments

by Penn Collins

April 13, 2017 at 10:15
Copy Link

If you’re not familiar with the work of cringeworthy comedian Nathan Fielder, it’s a little hard to describe why he’s funny. His Comedy Central show, Nathan for You, uses absurd tactics, questionable logic, and many awkward moments to assist businesses in need. Upping his game, Fielder actually followed his own (dubious) advice by launching a performance mountaineering line called Summit Ice that also serves to fund holocaust awareness, raising $300,000 through sales at the line’s launch. 

What does a sporty outerwear line have to do with the Holocaust? Absolutely nothing. But that didn’t stop the public, critics, and even celebs from getting on board with the head-scratching effort. 

Though the line was first released in 2015, Fielder revisited the popular gag with a pop-up shop during his recent season three premiere. Even more recently, he’s found a vehicle for promotion, following White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s misguided and bizarre comments comparing Hitler and Assad based on recent events. His statement—made during Passover, no less—painted Assad as “worse” than Hitler because Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”

As one who also traffics in absurdity, Fielder wasn’t about to let that comment get away, so he fired off this tweet, suggesting Spicer will soon find himself the owner of a Summit Ice jacket. 

There’s a 99.99 percent chance that Spicer won’t get the joke, but for fans of Fielder’s Nathan for You, the Summit Ice jacket is the perfect gift for a man who deemed concentration camps “Holocaust centers.” 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

The Late Charlie Murphy Always Shined Outside His Brother’s Shadow, And These 5 Clips Prove It

The was more to the man’s career than the two widely-loved sketches by Penn Collins
Sports

Oscar De La Hoya Fires A Dig At Donald Trump In New Ad

It’s the latest exchange in a year-long feud between the President and the Mexican-American boxer  by Penn Collins
Communities

Trump Won’t Be At The White Correspondents’ Dinner. Here’s Why The Roast Must Go On

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has been told to hold back, but he shouldn’t by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Comedian Nathan Fielder Sent Sean Spicer A Very Appropriate Gift Following The Spokesman’s Assad-Hitler Comments
Recent
How The Survivors Of Two Separate Acid Attacks Have Found Love And Peace With One Another 2 days ago High School Basketball Star Dunks Over Mom And Dad To Win Contest 2 days ago Parents Of Trans Children Unite To Share The Wonderful Affirmations They Offer Their Kids 2 days ago Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes 2 days ago Sports Fans Need To Get A Grip 2 days ago The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet 2 days ago Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof 3 days ago Then There Was That Time United Refused To Help Teen Who Was Being Sexually Harassed 3 days ago Trump Supports The Historic Alliance The US And Mexico Just Announced 3 days ago Dad’s Attempt To Play Catch With His Toddler Ends In The Cutest Failure Possible 3 days ago Target's New Breastfeeding Stations Are Looking Like A Gamechanger For Shoppers With Kids 3 days ago An Artist Transforms Shredded George Washingtons Into Barack Obama  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers