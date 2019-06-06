  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  3. 3 3
    Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.
    by Rachel Reilich
  5. 5 5
    Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Scotland just became the first country to declare a climate emergency.
    by Anna Sheffer
  7. 7 7
    The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme!
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  8. 8 8
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

As Southern states continue their unconstitutional attacks on women, Nevada and Illinois just made big moves to expand abortion rights.

by Nadia Elysse

June 6, 2019 at 12:30
Copy Link
Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Nevada and Illinois are among the states either supporting measures or already passing laws to ensure that abortion remains a fundamental right for its citizens. This, as states like Alabama and Georgia pass laws severely restricting women’s access to legal termination of pregnancy.

“What’s happening across the country should serve as a reminder to women of this generation that the rights we have related to reproductive freedom were not given to us; they were fought for,” Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela told Vox. “The fight for reproductive justice has to be ongoing.”

Nevada’s newly passed law, known as State Bill 179 or the “Trust Nevada Women Act,” prohibits doctors from discussing the “emotional implications” of abortion with patients. According to CNN, the new law also decriminalizes doctor’s actions related to administering abortion, including providing misscarriage­inducing drugs—a felony offense that carried with it up to 10 years in prison.

Similarly, Illinois recently passed the Reproductive Health Act. The new law establishes abortion as a “fundamental right” for women and repeals the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975, which asked for things like spousal consent and placed restrictions on facilities where abortions were performed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Illinois is making history, because our state will now be the most progressive in the nation for reproductive healthcare. In Illinois, we trust women to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives — and now, that will be the law of the land, even as it’s under threat in other states,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

The laws in Nevada and Illinois are a huge statement considering what’s going on in other states. Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Missouri are among the states that seem to be launching an attack the protections afforded to women under Roe v. Wade in hopes of overturning the landmark ruling. The strict laws in those states criminalize abortion and/or restrict abortion so much that very few women will be afforded the right to even consider it as an option, prompting an outcry from women across the United States.

Still, the bills’ supporters remain steadfast in their mission and really make no qualms about the restrictive nature of the legislation.

“The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

Big picture, what does this all mean? Essentially women’s reproductive rights are taking center stage in American politics and the states pushing forward statutory initiatives, whether restricting or expanding abortion rights, want it to be a part of the public conversation. It’ll be an important issue as the 2020 presidential election fast approaches, so more developments are sure to come.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did.

They clearly have the best brains. by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview.

The Bible has a lot to say about great wealth and opulence and most of it isn’t positive. by Tod Perry
Communities

The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme!

Of course, now it's a meme...and it's really funny... by Kimberly Dinaro
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
As Southern states continue their unconstitutional attacks on women, Nevada and Illinois just made big moves to expand abortion rights.
Recent
Doctor explains why he checks dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents. 1 day ago Trump’s campaign fought claims he called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ with an audio clip that proves he did. 2 days ago Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview. 2 days ago The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme! 2 days ago A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning. 2 days ago A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate. 3 days ago Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump. 3 days ago All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit. 3 days ago Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different. 3 days ago Why I moved across the country for the Purpose Accelerator. 3 days ago These photos of a high school grad embracing her Dad at the border reminds us what’s at stake in the immigration debate. 4 days ago Single dad's viral post to his employees demands they have a social life. Boss of the year. 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers