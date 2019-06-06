As Southern states continue their unconstitutional attacks on women, Nevada and Illinois just made big moves to expand abortion rights.

“What’s happening across the country should serve as a reminder to women of this generation that the rights we have related to reproductive freedom were not given to us; they were fought for,” Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela told Vox. “The fight for reproductive justice has to be ongoing.”

Nevada’s newly passed law, known as State Bill 179 or the “Trust Nevada Women Act,” prohibits doctors from discussing the “emotional implications” of abortion with patients. According to CNN, the new law also decriminalizes doctor’s actions related to administering abortion, including providing misscarriage­inducing drugs—a felony offense that carried with it up to 10 years in prison.

Similarly, Illinois recently passed the Reproductive Health Act. The new law establishes abortion as a “fundamental right” for women and repeals the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975, which asked for things like spousal consent and placed restrictions on facilities where abortions were performed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Illinois is making history, because our state will now be the most progressive in the nation for reproductive healthcare. In Illinois, we trust women to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives — and now, that will be the law of the land, even as it’s under threat in other states,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.