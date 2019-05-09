Alabama just tried banning abortion for victims of rape and incest without even holding a vote.

Recently on GOOD
Zero emissions: Amsterdam is boldly getting rid of diesel and gas vehicles. These are the decisive moves the planet needs more of.
Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him. Mom was NOT having it.
Angry customer leaves escape room 1-star review, owner replies with 'electrifying' response. You can escape the room, but you can't escape stupidity.
Actual Nazis, carrying actual nazi flags, interrupt Holocaust Memorial Event – and no one is talking about it. They were chanting "6 million more." We can't just keep ignoring this.
Instead of graduating just three days from now, Kendrick Castillo died saving his fellow classmates in Colorado. This is Kendrick Castillo. He is a hero. Share his name.
Recent
