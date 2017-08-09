Recently on GOOD
-
Recent Survey Shows Millennials Have Their Priorities Straight They’ve gone to the dogs.
-
If You Want To Know What Life Is Like For Dishwashers, Ask Them Stunt reporting is a lot of fun, but the real struggles of low-wage workers can’t be captured in a day’s work.
-
The Majority Of Harvard’s Admitted 2021 Class Is Nonwhite — But Is That Something To Celebrate? U.S. universities smudge their diversity statistics with the inclusion of international students.
-
19 Countries Photoshopped One Man to Fit Their Idea of the Perfect Body Beauty is in the eye of the photoshopper.
-
Barack Obama's Brother-In-Law Just Got Hired By The New York Knicks NBA veteran Craig Robinson might just help the beleaguered team turn things around.
-
A Chinese City Demolished 36 Buildings In 20 Seconds With This Feat Of Engineering The largest controlled detonation in Chinese history is every bit as spectacular as you’d think.
Recent
Airbnb Is Banning The Accounts Of People Using The Service To Attend An Alt-Right Rally Random Act Of Sport: Small Horse Invades Cycling Race, Keeps Pace Just Fine A Pro Skateboarder Who’s Shredding A Path For Women In The Sport You Can Now Buy Toilet Paper With 10 Of Trump’s Most Flushable Tweets Printed On It Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Three Counts In Federal Court, Including Securities Fraud This State Just Made Community College Free — For Some People A Fourth-Grader Made A Convincing Handwritten Pitch Explaining Why NASA Should Hire Him Cubs And Diamondbacks Engage In Wild Dance-Off During Series Of Rain Delays North Korea Trolls Trump With Open Invite To American Tourists Mayor Defends Decision to Bring Olympics To L.A. In Interview With Bill Simmons When Is It OK To Destroy A Business? These Newlyweds Tried To Ruin Their Photographer Over A $150 Fee When Swastikas Started Popping Up In Their City, These Graffiti Artists Came Up With A Creative Solution
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.