Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Psychologists believe this is the favorite color of the most intelligent people

If your favorite color is red, I’m sorry.

color, intelligence, psychology, personality, study

Does your favorite color reveal your level of intelligence?

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJun 19, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

“What’s your favorite color?” is a common icebreaker question for interviews, dates, and just plain getting to know people. For many, the answer is a gateway into a person’s personality or their preferences, a way to get a person to talk about themselves and reveal why it's their favorite. Some psychologists, however, believe the answer to this question reveals more about their intelligence than the average person would believe.

According to a report or two, a person’s color preference could be an indicator of their level of intellect. Per these reports, if a person’s favorite color is red, they claim their personality is louder, brasher, and more impulsive than a person whose favorite color is something else, marking that color as the favorite of the less intelligent. White is perceived as a color associated with professionalism and order. These articles and an old study point out that blue is the most common favorite color among intelligent people. Personality-wise, blue is associated with calmness, coolness, dependability, and dispassionate reason.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

So does that mean that if you like the color blue that you’re smarter than those who don’t like it? Well, no. At least there is no evidence to truly support that. This is just a combination of finding a correlation between the color preferences of intelligent people and color psychology that is typically used in mass marketing. It’s emotions-based, not data-based.

Sure, if a person’s favorite color is red they could be more impulsive, brash, etc. but that doesn’t mean they aren’t smart. Red “means” many things. According to other experts (and likely your experience), red is also associated with excitement and danger. It’s also the color associated with love and romance. Even if all or none of these associations are true, this again doesn’t measure a person’s actual intellect with hard data. A person can like red because… well, they like red. Much like blue or any other color.

@easyhealthdaily

Color meanings 🌈 #fyp #psychologyfacts #witchtok #coolfacts #didyouknow #psychology #colormeanings #interestingfacts #CapCut #question

Another conflict in this “liking blue means you’re a smarty” theory is culture. Colors “mean” different things depending on where and how you have grown up. While blue is associated with intelligence, trust, and stability in the United States, there are parts of Latin America that associate it with mourning. White is perceived as a holy and peaceful color in most western countries, but is associated with illness in Ethiopia and death in many Asian cultures. In some cases the opposite is true, as black is associated with death in the U.S. while it’s considered a color of wisdom in parts of Africa. Depending on the person’s culture, their color preferences could be influenced by that rather than their intellect. These interpretations of color meanings can also change over time, too.

@history_with_amy

Did you know that in history white was used as the colour of mourning? #historywithamy #history #historyfacts #fashionhistory #16thcentury #maryqueenotscots

So while it is interesting to see that a sizable portion of smart people choose blue as their favorite color, it’s not a way to determine who is the smartest person in the room. Knowing a person’s favorite color could be an indicator to their personality, but more likely it’s a better way to determine what color of shirt to buy for them as a gift more than anything else.

color preference indicatorintelligenceintelligence level correlationpersonality traits revealedpsychologycolor psychology marketingemotionspersonalitypsychological studycolor

The Latest

color, intelligence, psychology, personality, study
Science

Psychologists believe this is the favorite color of the most intelligent people

mike black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, make $1M in a year, youtube challenge, starting over, health crisis, pandemic impact, entrepreneurship, viral story
Past Events

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year—his plan backfired

dying, family, mental health, grief, mortality, love, good byes
Life hacks

4 meaningful things to do when someone is dying and you don't know how to respond

AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty
Culture

How AI made the world’s most beautiful faces obsolete and hurt  self-esteem

More For You

AI, human vs AI, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, brain power

Humans beat A.I. overwhelmingly in this category.

Photo credit: Canva

Humans still win: The one crucial factor that keeps A.I. from competing with the human brain

Artificial intelligence has been marketed to the general public for years now as a means to write up stories, lists, papers, and the like along with generating images for prompts. As the technology continues to learn from previous manmade art, written work, and history as a whole, many are wondering if humans can keep up with it. Well, while in many fashions A.I. is being set up to compete with humanity, there is one thing that the human brain is superior to A.I. every time no matter what task is being asked: energy efficiency.

A published study has shown that whether it is coming up with something to write, draw, or calculate, artificial intelligence requires significantly more energy to come up with results than a human brain according to Switzerland’s Blue Brain Project. To put it in terms of numbers, the human brain processes thought with only 12 watts of power, but A.I. simulating a human brain’s thought process would take around 2.7 billion watts of power. In short, it takes the human brain less power to light up a lightbulb to process a thought while it takes A.I. the power of 18 million laptop processors to simulate the same thing. This makes the organic brain millions of times more energy efficient.

Keep ReadingShow less
new planet, scientific discovery, space discovery, ninth planet, astronomy

Astronomers are perplexed by this new planet.

Photo credit: Canva

Goodbye solar system? Scientists confirm a possible new gas giant planet behind Pluto.

Millennials and older generations memorized the planets of our solar system with the mnemonic device “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas,” which was then changed to “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Noodles” when Pluto was downgraded to a dwarf planet in 2006. However, a recent discovery could change it all over again as scientists have discovered what could be a “new” ninth planet.

In a recently published study, an international team of astronomers have found a gas giant orbiting TOI-6894, a tiny red dwarf star located just beyond Pluto. The cold gas giant reportedly has a radius slightly larger than Saturn and is so close to TOI-6894 that it can complete its orbit around the tiny star within three days. What flummoxes scientists is how such a small star can draw in a massive potential planet as its discovery challenges current conventional theories about our solar system.

Keep ReadingShow less
tickling, scientific research, tickles, investigation, health benefits

Seriously, why is tickling even a thing?

Photo credit: Canva

Dutch neuroscientists tackle the 2,000 year-old question: Why can’t you tickle yourself?

Have you ever wondered why you can’t tickle yourself? Or why some people are more ticklish than others? Or why certain spots on the body are more susceptible to tickling? Or why tickling is even a thing? Well, the Donders Institute in the Netherlands hopes to figure all of that out.

On behalf of the Donders Institute, a team of neuroscience researchers led by Konstantina Kilteni opened up a “tickling lab” at Radboud University in Nijmegen, Netherlands to test, research, and hopefully answer those questions and others that Socrates had over 2,000 years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
teen science discovery, antiviral drug, corn husk, scientific breakthrough, teenager scientist

A Slovakian teen found a new cheaper and faster way to make a needed drug.

Photo credit: Canva

19-year-old awarded massive prize for making breakthrough anti-viral drug out of corn

When 19-year-old Adam Kovalčík flew from his home in Dulovce, Slovakia to the 2025 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Columbus, Ohio, he didn’t expect to win it, much less potentially change medicine. In his presentation, Kovalčík uncovered a new way to synthesize an anti-viral drug in a much quicker and cheaper way than typically done. After the competition was done, Kovalčík walked away $100,000 richer, and it was all thanks to corn husks.

"I cannot describe this feeling," Kovalčík told Business Insider. "I did not expect such a huge international competition to be won by someone from a small village in a small European country, so it was just pure shock."

Keep ReadingShow less
space, solar system, heartbeat, energy, global patterns, life energy, satellite footage

Earth, space, a beating Heart in the solar system.

Image from Canva - Photos by Olivier Verriest and titoOnz

Convincing video makes wild claim that the Earth has a literal heartbeat. So, does it?

Earth. Home. The big blue marble circling the Sun at 67,000 miles per hour as our solar system traverses the galaxy at a mere 447,000 mph. It reminds us that there’s a lot going on in and around our little planet to which we don’t pay much attention.

How about what's happening specifically in this planet itself? Maybe there’s something secretly amazing going on here also. With so much life and energy, the Earth is often described as a living and breathing planet and not just a flying rock. What if it actually is?

Keep ReadingShow less
fish, teeth, ocean, swimming, science, history, nature, evolution, paleontology

In ancient fish, teeth were exterior features, almost like armor.

Photo by 王 术山 on Unsplash

Got tooth pain? It's probably because you're related to this 465-million-year-old fish.

We’ve all felt it: that ice cream that’s just a little too cold, that popcorn that gets a little too stuck, that coffee that’s a little too hot. But how did such sensitivity in our teeth develop? Researchers at the University of Chicago have begun to develop an answer, and it’s not what you’d expect.

What they found was that ancient fish were covered in small, bumpy structures that helped them traverse the ocean and avoid predators. These are called odontodes, which functioned almost like armor, and these structures contained miniscule tubes of dentine. In humans, dentine is the layer under the enamel of our teeth. Dentine is very sensitive because it ensures the safety of the tooth’s internal nerves, tissues, and blood vessels, also known as dental pulp. According to Cleveland Clinic, “the nerves in your dental pulp detect changes in temperature and pressure. The resulting discomfort lets you know something is wrong.” The same, it turns out, was true for fish some 465 million years ago, though their odontodes were exterior features. Through the beauty of evolution, we developed similar attributes, albeit in our mouths instead of on our skin.

Keep ReadingShow less
wood, drinking water, climate change, scientific breakthrough, water crisis

A wooden compound could be a new source of drinking water.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists' incredible breakthrough could solve worldwide water crisis with balsa wood

As worldwide water scarcity concerns grow, scientists have taken up the task to come up with ways to help accumulate fresh water to drink. This latest innovation could allow you to quench your thirst by obtaining water from a wooden cube that collects moisture from thin air. No infrastructure, pipes, or electricity required.

Scientists at The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Australia and China’s Zhejiang A&F University, Yancheng Institute of Technology, and the Hangzhou Vocational & Technical College teamed up to develop a wood compound that naturally absorbs and retains moisture from the atmosphere. The material then releases the moisture in the form of clean drinkable water when it is exposed to sunlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
reality, brain, colors, optical illusions, teachers, truth

Images that distort your reality.

Images from Canva - Photos by Ezumelmages and Markovic.

The teacher said purple exists only in their heads and blew the classes' mind

What I think and what I feel is my reality; so we tell ourselves. Our mind constantly interprets limited information, even though it may seem like we get lots of information, and then creates our own perceived truth. Here is a perfect example.

The color, more exactly the wavelength of purple does not exist, yet our brains construct an image that shows it does. But it doesn’t. Confused?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025