Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gen Zer shares their budget on a full-time job. Millennials share in their rage.

They work 6 days a week and still live at home.

Man yelling next to budget

Gen Z is facing the same economic issues Millennials did at their age.

Photo credit: Reddit/Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 11, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

For decades, there has been article after article regarding Millennials and their income holding them back from various milestones such as paying off student loans, homeownership, and even having children. Now, it appears that not much has changed and Gen Z is feeling the hurt in the wallet as well.

A post on Reddit is making the rounds on the Internet showcasing the budget of a Gen Z worker who is working full time and is still struggling, even though they are living with their parents. After breaking down their monthly earnings with a $16/hour wage, they calculated that after making payments for gas (including fuel for driving his parents and brother around), rent to their parents, food, car payments, and cell phone service, they only take home $96/month in savings. But that little bit of money is one car repair away from disappearing altogether.

The poster continued to share that their parents gave them six months until they had to move out, but that even if they got their raise in four months, it would only be a single dollar per hour more. They also shared that the answer to their problems isn’t “work more hours.”

Empty walletTake home pay is becoming less and less as expenses rise year after year.Photo credit: Canva

“I’m showing this to the older generations that say we're lazy and shit, and I don't want to hear anything because I’m not allowed overtime and I work 6 days a week,” they wrote.

Other posters shared their thoughts and struggles.

“How do they expect anyone to live on $16/hr when prices have doubled on almost everything?”

“Some states' minimum wage is still $7.25.”

“Horrible people charging him $600 when he can't even afford to save.”

“Cost of living is obnoxiously high and wages aren’t nearly high enough to balance out how much it costs to live.”

past due billMaking bill payments gets harder each year.Photo credit: Canva

While the poster got some advice regarding finding a place closer to his job, investing in a better vehicle, different budget math, and other ways to help make ends meet, the fact remains that Gen Z is falling into the same financial burden that Millennials have long fallen into.

To put things into perspective, the national minimum wage, currently standing at $7.25/hour, was last changed in 2009, back when the oldest Gen Zers were 12 years old. While some states have raised their minimum wage, the lion’s share haven’t raised wages or their raises still wouldn’t make enough difference to help their residents make a living.

Here are some examples using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) living wage calculator. Iowa, which has the national limit for minimum wage at $7.25/hour, would require a single person with no kids to make $20.89/hour as a livable wage. Even if you lived in Washington, D.C. which has the highest minimum wage at $17.50/hour, it would require a single person with no kids $25.98 to make ends meet. It should be stressed that those are for folks that live alone without kids, as the cost of living would be even greater should you and your partner have children.

It should also be noted and stressed that the minimum wage was established to help adult workers obtain “purchasing power” for the overall economy, not as a “starter wage” for teenagers and others who are just entering the work force. Its intention was to protect all workers from exploitation from their employers. As the Reddit poster and MIT shows, even $16/hour doesn’t provide much for the modern worker.

As Millennials and Gen Z get older, solidarity will hopefully form and bring about change that will benefit both generations through collective action, changes in economic policy, and life overall.

budgetgen zincomemillennialsminimum wage

The Latest

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights
Ideas

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights

banana, rotten banana, food waste, GMO, genetically modified food, inventions
Science

A company in England has created a banana that stays fresh 12 hours after it's peeled

More For You

BJ Novak provided proof that Cadbury eggs were shrinking in size back in 2007
Source

BJ Novak provided proof that Cadbury eggs were shrinking in size back in 2007

According to Investopedia, skrinkflation "is the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price. Raising the price per given amount is a strategy employed by companies, mainly in the food and beverage industries, to stealthily boost profit margins."

We experience this every day when we look at products we've bought for years and become suspicious that they're getting smaller. Easter candy hoarder and actor, B.J. Novak, ("The Office," "Inglorious Basterds"), noticed something fishy about the size of Cadbury Eggs and brought them to Conan O'Brien's attention back in 2007 in this hilarious clip.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Reich brilliantly explains why 'Millennials Don't Have Any Money'
Robert Reich / YouTube

Robert Reich brilliantly explains why 'Millennials Don't Have Any Money'

There’s always some level of generational bickering, and lately, it’s been between Baby Boomers and Millennials. Boomers claim Millennials are entitled, which is ironic since Millennials were raised by Boomers. Meanwhile, Millennials argue that Boomer selfishness has contributed to a world where it's harder for younger generations to thrive.

No matter who's right, the reality is that Millennials are on far shakier financial ground than their parents. Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration, does a great job at explaining the discrepancy in a new video/blogpost entitled "Four Reasons Why Millennials Don't Have Any Money."

Keep ReadingShow less
Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko

Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

It is said that hospitality is not just about serving food to customers but also serving souls. However, if the customer starts displaying utterly rude behavior, they have to be put in their place. In August 2023, a Reddit user shared a story about their friend who encountered a customer like that in r/pettyrevenge. The man presented the server with a $100 tip that they discovered later, was fake. They were furious but they did something that left the customer dumb-mouthed. They were lauded by people for how they handled the situation.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | OllyRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Olly

Keep ReadingShow less
Man found $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt just before it expired
Cover Image Source: New York Gaming Commission

Man found $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt just before it expired

Mystery lurks everywhere. Like an undersea treasure box, it lurches in every object, whispering sweet nothings in spaces long abandoned. From closed attics to vintage journals, mystery hangs in everything. At least, this is what Mr. Jimmie Smith would think, from now on, each time he looks at anything. He found this mystery and hit the jackpot, literally, in one of the shirts hanging in his closet. And this mystery turned out to be a 24-million-dollar winning lottery ticket, according to NJ.com

Representative Image Source: Pexels | PixabayRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

Keep ReadingShow less
Nurse who's seen 100 people pass away reveals the 'last words' most say in their final moments
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
JSME Mila

Nurse who's seen 100 people pass away reveals the 'last words' most say in their final moments

In movies, death is usually portrayed as a dramatic moment in which the dying person delivers an emotional monologue, gives a life lesson to his children, or reveals a secret. But in real life, death isn’t as idyllic. In real life, people don’t even know what could end up being their “last words.” People don’t know when they’re going to die. Death just arrives spontaneously. In a recent episode of Rob Moore’s podcast “Disruptors,” hospice nurse Julie McFadden revealed the common “last words” that most people say on their deathbed.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Shvets ProductionRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Shvets Production

Keep ReadingShow less
Terry Pratchett's story about two boots shows why the rich get richer and the poor struggle and it's on point
Representative Cover Image Source: (L)Worn Work boots of a homeless man. (Getty Images); (R) Pexels
Godisable Jacob

Terry Pratchett's story about two boots shows why the rich get richer and the poor struggle and it's on point

Picture an artist looking to buy a sketchbook. It might seem alluring at first to choose a cheap $10 notebook from a local dollar store rather than buying a high-quality $30 book from a good paper company. But the $20 that they thought they saved takes a toll as they notice the ink bleeding through low-quality pages or paper tearing too easily. This is just an example of how cheaply-priced products may sometimes cost a lot in the long run.

Ultimately, this is something that makes rich people richer and traps the poor in the vicious circle of poverty. This idea is sometimes referred to as “Captain Samuel Vimes 'Boots' Theory of Socioeconomic Unfairness.” In January 2022, a post was shared on the X account of Terry Pratchett (@terryandrob), the late English author and creator of fictional character Samuel Vimes. A story excerpt from his book was shared, where this empirical “Boots Theory" was illustrated.

Keep ReadingShow less
People stunned after learning the rent for a tiny NYC apartment that has no bedroom
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Skylar Kang

People stunned after learning the rent for a tiny NYC apartment that has no bedroom

Renting an apartment in New York—and many other cities—has become a daunting challenge, especially for young adults trying to secure affordable housing. Even the tiniest spaces come with sky-high price tags, making it hard for many to find a decent place to live. Recently, real estate agent Omer Labock (@omerlabock) gave viewers a glimpse of a New York apartment that left them stunned. While the interiors didn’t win everyone over, the apartment's layout was certainly unique. Most people expect at least a bedroom, kitchen, and living room, but this place was designed differently.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Skylar KangRepresentative Image Source: Pexels| RDNE Stock Project

Keep ReadingShow less
Fourth-grade teacher debunks the claim that teachers only work '8 to 9 months per year'
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Fauxels

Fourth-grade teacher debunks the claim that teachers only work '8 to 9 months per year'

Teaching is one of the toughest jobs. Educators craft detailed curricula, teach complex concepts, and often act as unofficial psychologists for their students. Despite their hard work, they are often underpaid. Statistics show that many teachers in the US face low wages and heavy workloads. One fourth-grade teacher, Kyle Cohen (@mr.kylecohen), has gained attention for highlighting this issue.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | max fischerRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Max Fischer

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025