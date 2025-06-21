Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Trent Reznor's perfectly surreal and strange story about meeting his 'hero' David Lynch

"I'll never forget the look on [Lynch's] face, like, 'What the f*** is going on here?'”

david lynch, trent reznor, nine inch nails, blue velvet, twin peaks

Trent Reznor had a perfectly surreal first meeting with his "hero" David Lynch.

Photo credit: Fiona Bowie (gebgdc) via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International, cropped (left) / Angela George via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, cropped (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJun 21, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Few pairings of filmmaker and musician are more ideal than David Lynch and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. Though their work is far-reaching and tough to pigeonhole, at the core they share a dark and surreal aesthetic—and they clearly established a feedback loop of inspiration, collaborating in various settings over the years. It’s the kind of inspiring artistic friendship that seems almost too perfect to be true.

But it was, and it all began in the late '90s, when Reznor’s management called with a bucket-list request: Lynch wanted him to work on his upcoming film, the mind-bending Neo-noir Lost Highway. Reznor was already a massive fan—as the musician told horror-film magazine Fangoria, Lynch was a personal "hero" and a kind of "mythical creature," with the director’s 1986 masterpiece Blue Velvet crucial in the "alternate trajectory of [his] life and certainly [his] artistic life." The partnership was fruitful: Reznor wrote two new songs for the film ("Driver Down" and the minor Nine Inch Nails hit "The Perfect Drug"), helped create music for a pivotal scene, and even produced the official soundtrack.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

And it was probably the perfect omen that their first meeting felt like a nightmarish scene that could have come from Twin Peaks or Eraserhead. At the time, the Nine Inch Nails leader was living in New Orleans, and he invited Lynch to visit for a few days and "work on some sounds." When Lynch arrived, it was a foggy night at Reznor’s studio, located in a residential area uptown. "I guess he was driven and dropped off, because he suddenly emerges from the fog and—at that exact moment, from down a side street—two completely naked dudes also come walking out of the fog," he told Fangoria with a laugh. "It wasn't planned, just one of those random New Orleans experiences. I'll never forget the look on [Lynch's] face, like, “What the fuck is going on here?”

Reznor and Lynch exuded the same detached, mysterious sense of cool—likely the reason Rolling Stone decided to put both artists on a shared magazine cover back in 1997. "I’m a huge David Lynch fan—we used to hold up Nine Inch Nails shows just so we could watch the latest Twin Peaks,” Reznor told the publication. "So we set up a weekend for him to come to my place in New Orleans. At first, it was like the most high-pressure situation ever. It was literally one minute, ‘Hi, I’m David Lynch,’ and he’s cooler than I even imagined he would be. Three minutes later, he’s saying: ‘Well, let’s go in the studio and get started.’"

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

But Reznor’s Lynch fandom isn’t just a fun factoid—it actually informed his music, particularly Nine Inch Nails’ meticulously crafted sound design. "I was very much inspired by the films of David Lynch—not so much what the music was doing but what the sound was doing," he recalled in a 2020 episode of Netflix series Song Exploder focused on 1994’s "Hurt." "There’s a radiator [in Eraserhead], and I feel like I’m going crazy. Why is that? Oh, 'cause that humming sound in the room is super loud. It could miraculously make you feel incredibly uncomfortable. It’s not all meant to just repulse you—but to be able to emotionally set the stage for what I was trying to get across. So we started laying in subliminal sounds throughout the whole record."

That influence led to further collaborations: Lynch directed Nine Inch Nails’ beautifully disorienting video for 2013’s "Came Back Haunted," and Reznor’s band appeared in the iconic eighth episode of 2017's Twin Peaks: The Return, playing "She’s Gone Away"—a song written specifically for the show.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


david lynchlost highwaynine inch nailstrent reznortwin peaksfilmmakingsound designfriendshipinspirationmusic

The Latest

john mulaney, jon stewart, comedy, the daily show, everybody's live, netflix, comedy central
Culture

John Mulaney tells Jon Stewart his secret for eternal youth: fighting teenage boys

david lynch, trent reznor, nine inch nails, blue velvet, twin peaks
Culture

Trent Reznor's perfectly surreal and strange story about meeting his 'hero' David Lynch

jim gaffigan, parenting, jokes, humor, parenting advice
Humor

4 pieces of funny parenting wisdom from comedian Jim Gaffigan that's backed up by experts

rich habits, making your bed, lifestyle, good habits, financial advice

This morning chore increases your chance of becoming a millionaire by 206 percent

More For You

landlord generosity, rental property, acts of kindness, tenant surprise, social equity

Man looking at his mail

Canva

Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.

Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
paul dolan, unmarried women happiness, childfree women, marriage and happiness, lse professor, happy ever after book, american time use survey, relationships research

Female friends holding hands by a swimming pool

Canva

Unmarried child-free women are the happiest people in society, expert says

Marriage and raising children can be fulfilling life choices for many people—but according to one behavioral science expert, the happiest and healthiest people in society might be those who skip both.

Paul Dolan, a professor at the London School of Economics, told The Guardian that his research suggests traditional ideas of happiness and success often don’t match reality—especially for women.

Keep ReadingShow less
mike black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, make $1M in a year, youtube challenge, starting over, health crisis, pandemic impact, entrepreneurship, viral story

Young man with a backpack

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year—his plan backfired

Making a million dollars in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty

This is an AI-generated image using the language "A beautiful woman with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup."

AI/Canva/Elyssa Goodman

How AI made the world’s most beautiful faces obsolete and hurt  self-esteem

There's a beautiful woman here with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup because that’s what I told AI to generate for the article. And indeed, she is beautiful, with elegant, symmetrical features, gleaming skin, and full lips. It’s amazing what AI can do, but how is this affecting the way we look at each other and ourselves?

As Newsweekshares, according to cultural analyst Dr. Anastasia Kārkliņa Gabriel, AI is creating “further homogenization of beauty ideals” where “the line between reality and fiction has been fundamentally blurred." This means that when AI generates images, it continues to create a singular type of beauty that doesn’t even exist. What’s scary, though, is when, for many people, it also becomes something to aspire to.

AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty This is an AI-generated image using the language "A beautiful woman with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup." AI/Canva/Elyssa Goodman

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Hurley, model, aging, supermodel, beauty

For her 60th birthday, Elizabeth Hurley shared a nude portrait.

commons.wikimedia.org

What Elizabeth Hurley's naked 60th birthday portrait can teach us about aging fearlessly

Widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her 60th birthday recently by sharing a nude portrait of herself on Instagram. Sitting in a lush green field in warm light from the sun, she’s as stunning as ever and she shows us what aging fearlessly can look like.

For a long time, women over 60 were encouraged to cover and conceal, with longer sleeves, flowing fabrics, and scarcely a leg to be seen. Today, however, women are enacting their own decisions of which social conventions work for them and which don't. One of these people, of course, is Elizabeth Hurley. Being 60+ used to look a certain way, but it doesn’t have to anymore. Hurley becomes one example of this in action with her latest nude portrait, which shows us just how fearless and fabulous a person can be over 60.

Keep ReadingShow less
grief support, coping with loss, internet wisdom, reddit advice, GSnow comment, dealing with death, emotional healing, wave theory grief

Grieving couple comforting each other

Canva

This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever

When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.

Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
owl, interview, wildlife, hoot, birds, wildlife expert

The Lesser Horned Owl is a lot chattier than you might expect.

Diucón, commons.wikimedia.org

Interviewing a wild owl, a man got an answer he never expected

Owls typically prefer to be left alone, so getting close enough to one to have a conversation is extremely rare. Yet this is what happened to renowned birder and wildlife expert Emin Yogurtcuoglu while traversing Argentina on a recent expedition.

As Yogurtcuoglu told The Dodo, at first he spotted an owl pair from his car. The next day, he saw the owls again, and this time got out of the car and close to the ground, to be eye-level with them. And on the final day, the female of the pair had gotten even bolder, coming up to Yogurtcuoglu upon his arrival, less than two feet away. He decided to interview her, and in the video this lovely feathered friend hoots warmly into the microphone, inching ever closer: “What do people think about our nature?” he asked. “How often do you hoot?” Eventually, Yogurtcuoglu was close enough to see himself in her own eyes, snapping a picture in the process, and the female owl stayed close. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Keep ReadingShow less
bill gates, article, philanthropy, good, sharing, journalism, gates

Bill Gates discusses the work that helped him understand philanthropy.

Steve Jurvetson, Wikimedia Commons

Bill Gates reveals the 1997 article that convinced him to use his incredible wealth for good

As Bill Gates shared in his GatesNotes newsletter recently, he read a New York Times article in 1997 that changed his life. The article was “For Third World, Water Is Still a Deadly Drink” by journalist Nicholas Kristof. In the article, Gates learned of the health and sanitation issues faced by poverty-stricken countries in different parts of the world, and quickly realized he wanted to focus part of the philanthropic efforts of his Gates Foundation on helping to fix this problem.

“Nick reported that diarrhea was killing 3.1 million people every year, almost all of them children. We were shocked…How could that many children be dying from something that was, as far as we knew, little more than an uncomfortable inconvenience? We learned that the simple lifesaving treatment for diarrhea…wasn’t reaching millions of children. That seemed like a problem we could help with,” Gates wrote in his 2022 book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, explicitly citing Kristof’s article as the catalyst for the Gates Foundation’s efforts.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025