Culture

A 9-year-old girl is offering up the absolute best captions for New Yorker cartoons. 

by Penn Collins

April 5, 2019 at 1:40
Copy Link

The scattershot cartoons featured in the New Yorker have always proven to be a deep well of comic fodder. Social media has allowed anyone who’s willing to put their own spin on the often head-scratchingly random comics, and many have seized that opportunity. 

Of course, there’s very little fun in playing things straight, so the public has instead pursued the lofty goal of making the worst New Yorker cartoon captions while others prefer to find the perfect one-size-fits-all line that can accompany every drawing the magazine dishes out. 

Still, when it comes to striking the perfect balance between the earnest and the absurd, children tend to be naturals. With that in mind, comedy writer Bess Kalb shared the work of her cousin’s 9-year-old daughter’s attempts at the weekly caption contest put forth in the pages of the magazine. 

The creative mind behind these pics offers up captions that defy characterization, reason, or logic, which makes them all perfect for the absurd scenarios pictured. 

The internet was quick to respond to Alice’s work, and the youngster is over the moon that her work has reached such an appreciative audience. 

It bears mentioning that Alice is no stranger to public acclaim for her work, as Bess shared an exchange with post-internet-fame Alice:

Of course, the nice thing about internet fame is that you never know who is going to come out of the woodwork as a fan. In this case, it was “Luke Skywalker” himself. 

It was a big week for Alice, but we’re sure she’s got plenty more in store for us in the future. It’s a weekly contest, after all. 

Share image via Bess Kolb/Twitter.

 

This article was originally published on April 15, 2018. 

