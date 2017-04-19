  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Sixth-Grader Intentionally Broke Her School’s Dress Code To Make A Point … And It Worked
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    When This Couple Realized The Immense Waste Created By Disposable Diapers, They Started A Brilliant Alternative
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment
    by Rachel Vorona Cote
  6. 6 6
    This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    One Senator Fights Back Against Schools That Shame Poor Students
    by Vivienne Woodward
  8. 8 8
    Why Every Adult In America Should Watch The Hit Teen Drama 13 Reasons Why
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    A Turning Point For Turkey—And Democracy Across The Globe
    by Doga Ulas Eralp
Communities

Nobody Believes Trump’s Lies Anymore, According To A New Poll

by Kate Ryan

April 19, 2017 at 6:00
Copy Link
Image via Wikipedia

To put it nicely, Trump is a master of spin. To put it accurately, the 45th president of the United States lies like it’s nobody’s business. Nearly 100 days into his presidency, it appears more Americans are catching on.

According to a new Gallup poll released Monday morning, fewer people are buying Trump’s distorted version of reality. In February, 62 percent of those polled believed Trump would keep his campaign promises. Compare that to the 45 percent who currently think Trump will stay true to his word, and it seems he’s losing his constituents’ trust at a startling rate. Break the results down by gender, and you’ll find the number of women who no longer expect Trump to keep his promises have dropped by 25 percentage points, while among men, trust has dropped by 8 percent.

Gallup based its results on phone interviews of 1,019 randomly selected adults aged 18 and up who live in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C. A 4 percent margin of error makes some of the poll’s findings statistically insignificant. For instance, 3 percent fewer participants believe Trump “can manage the government effectively,” while 4 percent fewer believe he “cares about the needs of people like you.” To be clear, the percentages of those who agreed with those statements were already low at 44 and 46 percent, respectively.

A 17 percentage point slip, on the other hand, speaks volumes about Trump’s actions breeding distrust among Americans. You don’t have to look far to see why. In failing to produce a remotely logical repeal and replace plan for the Affordable Care Act, Trump threatened the well-being of millions, clearly going against his campaign promise to provide “insurance for everybody” and to protect Medicaid. His tax reform plans are looking similarly bleak, with conservatives battling over particulars. The travel ban did little to improve safety, while doing much to terrify and devastate everyday citizens, and unemployment rates have barely budged. Amidst the rocky political climate in which we now find ourselves, at least this poll proves we’re getting closer to making facts great again. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

See The Big Changes China Is Making To Hollywood Blockbuster Films

The reasons range from the cultural to the political to the financial by Penn Collins
Money

The Best States For Women To Live And Work Right Now

A recent study found these places shared key criteria for gender equality by Stacey Leasca
Sports

NFL Linebacker Calls Out Players Who Charge Kids For Football Camps

“That’s wrong. You’re not giving back to the community. You’re taking from the community.” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Nobody Believes Trump’s Lies Anymore, According To A New Poll
Recent
New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment 3 days ago Alt-Right And “Antifa” Collide At Protest In Berkeley 3 days ago Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image  4 days ago Warren Buffet's Family Has Pledged $90 Million—And Devised An Innovative Way Of Sharing It 5 days ago This NFL Player Celebrates The End Of His Chemo By Ringing This Bell So Hard It Breaks 5 days ago This Software Developer Makes A Great First Impression With An Interactive Tetris Business Card 5 days ago Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday 5 days ago While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare  5 days ago History Proves Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power 5 days ago Like Brexit, But For Turkish Democracy 5 days ago North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account 5 days ago The Professor Who First Predicted ‘President Trump’ Says He Will Soon Be Impeached 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers