  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Scientists just used rabbit DNA to create a new kind of powerful, air purifying plant.
    by Rachel Reilich
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    16 things people don't realize you're doing because you're emotionally ‘numb.’
    by Juliette Virzi
  8. 8 8
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  9. 9 9
    This dad didn’t couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers.

by Tod Perry

December 28, 2018 at 13:15
Copy Link
Photo by Ludovic Berton/Flickr

These days, when videos of police go viral it’s usually because they’re using excessive force. So it’s refreshing to see that people cheering an NYPD after he was caught on video bravely fighting off a group of attackers — not with a gun — but his feet, baton, and words.

Jay Finesse posted a video of officer Syed Ali fighting back a menacing mob in a Lower East Side Manhattan Subway Station on Sunday, December 23, and it has already earned over 800,000 views. Ali was responding a call from a woman who said she was being sexually harassed by the men. When the officer showed up, they approached him in a threatening manner.

In the video, Ali kicks two men and repeatedly strikes back the mob with his baton while shouting, “I don’t want to hurt you.” The officer says his NYPD and military training allowed him to handle the situation without turning to lethal force.

At one point, one of the men falls onto the subway tracks.

“Life is precious, and going to that weapon is not necessarily the first thing we should be thinking about,” Ali told reporters. “There are other tools that we’ve been given, other tactics that we’ve been shown, and we got to use all of the resources before going to deadly physical force.”

Three of the men were apprehended by police and criminally charged with everything from obstructing governmental administration, riot, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

Ali was praised on Twitter by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his former police commissioner, Bill Bratton. Councilman Chaim M. Deutsch, a Democrat from Brooklyn, presented Mr. Ali with a certificate and thanked him for showing “restraint and discipline in how he de-escalated the situation.”

Share image by Jay Finese/Facebook 

Recently on GOOD
Health

Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party.

"What am I going to say as an excuse this time?" by Meghan Camello
The Planet

One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions.

She invented a technique which involves placing sand in moulds and injecting it with microorganisms. by Rachel Reilich
Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen found a ridiculously cute way to solve a problem all parents of toddlers face. 

Toddlers can be picky eaters. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers.
Recent
This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers. about 2 hours ago Scientists just used rabbit DNA to create a new kind of powerful, air purifying plant. about 3 hours ago This dad didn’t couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her. 1 day ago A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb. 1 day ago An experiment for people who don't understand depression. 5 days ago The unexpected thing my psychiatrist did for my anxiety. 5 days ago Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed. 5 days ago Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party. 7 days ago One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions. 8 days ago Chrissy Teigen found a ridiculously cute way to solve a problem all parents of toddlers face.  8 days ago This YouTuber put henna freckles on her face and it was a complete disaster. 8 days ago Trump has quietly started firing servicemembers living with HIV just before the holidays. 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers