  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    American Apparel just released a super-inclusive ‘NUDE’ line that’ll make everyone feel sexy. 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Internet Can't Stop Laughing At The Design Flaw In This Religious Bumper Sticker
    by April Lavalle
  7. 7 7
    The Way A Teacher Corrected A Kid's Answer On A Quiz Has Enraged Math Nerds Everywhere
  8. 8 8
    This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class
    by Bijan Samareh
Communities

Obama finally called out trump by name, and his response was super corny

by Orli Matlow

September 7, 2018 at 15:30
Copy Link

Former president Barack Obama made a speech at the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, reemerging twenty months in to the Trump fiasco.

Private Citizen Obama came out swinging, offering a rallying cry to the #resistance for the upcoming midterm elections, and condemning the toxicity of this so-called conservatism ruling in Washington.

“It’s not conservative. It sure isn’t normal. It’s radical. It’s a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters,” he said.

Obama didn’t just call out Republicans as hypocrites for cutting taxes for the rich with no spending offsetts after a decade of pretending to care about the deficit—he made a call to action, telling Americans that if they don’t vote in November, it's only going to get worse.

“[If people stop voting] A politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment takes hold and demagogues promise simple fixes to complex problems. No promise to fight for the little guy, even as they cater to the wealthiest and most powerful. No promise to clean up corruption and then plunder away. They start undermining norms that ensure accountability and try to change the rules to entrench their power further. They appeal to racial nationalism that’s barely veiled, if veiled at all. Sound familiar?”

(It does. It sounds very familiar.)

Obama also pointed out that the economic growth Trump and his family tweet about started under the last administration, mmmkay?

Oh, and he also came forth with the hot take that NAZIS ARE BAD.

Many people on the internet were grateful to hear a speech from a literate president again.

Trump, on his end, responded to Obama’s condemnation of the Republican party’s coddling of white supremacy and the gun lobby with a mature rebuttal: “BORING!!!”

Wow. Burn.

We get it. It can be exhausting trying to keep up with a constitutional law professor using big words. Let’s hope Trump makes it back to the White House in time for his nap.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenally humiliating prank.

This teacher is pretty awesome. by Mitchell Friedman
Communities

This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read.

People inside the White House are trying to stop Trump’s agenda. by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

American Apparel just released a super-inclusive ‘NUDE’ line that’ll make everyone feel sexy. 

"There is no singular version of the human experience, and no singular definition of 'neutral' " by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Obama finally called out trump by name, and his response was super corny
Recent
Obama finally called out trump by name, and his response was super corny about 2 hours ago Obama is officially done holding back after offering a stinging rebuke to Trump. 1 day ago The Internet Can't Stop Laughing At The Design Flaw In This Religious Bumper Sticker 1 day ago Yogi Bleeding Through Her White Pants Becomes Internet's Controversial New Hero 1 day ago Sisters Mistake Cashier For A Cartoon Character They Love. His Response Is The Sweetest. 1 day ago YouTube star says she has a right to have sex while breastfeeding. The Internet disagrees. 1 day ago Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down. 2 days ago This teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenally humiliating prank. 2 days ago This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read. 2 days ago American Apparel just released a super-inclusive ‘NUDE’ line that’ll make everyone feel sexy.  2 days ago A Woman Got Asked Out By The Guy Who Bullied Her As A Kid, So She Stood Him Up With This Awesome Note 2 days ago The Way A Teacher Corrected A Kid's Answer On A Quiz Has Enraged Math Nerds Everywhere 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers