A viral mashup of Obama and Trump announcing the deaths of terrorists is both funny and sad
After Donald Trump won the Republican Party's 2016 primary and became its presidential candidate, many pundits said that he'll soon make the pivot and begin to act more presidential.
"My wife is constantly saying, 'Darling, be more presidential.' I just don't know that I want to do it quite yet," Trump said at the time. "And I'll be — at some point, I'm going to be so presidential that you people will be so bored."
It never happened.
In the weeks after his inauguration, people once again claimed that Trump will begin to act more dignified, as the leader of the free world should.
But it never happened.
We've stopped pretending that one day the president will be thoughtful and act with poise, and have learned to accept the fact that Trump is going to be Trump, even in situations that require him to be so much more.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel perfectly showed just how unpresidential Trump behaves on Monday night.
He aired a mashup of the president's recent speech announcing the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with Barack Obama's 2011 address announcing the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
The difference between the two men's approach to a serious national security issue reveals a lot about who they are as men. Obama gives the killing of a terrorist the gravity it deserves while Trump has all the dignity of a reality TV star hosting the opening of a supermarket.
"The United States launched a targeted operation against that compound," Obama said, referring to the military raid on the al Qaeda leader's compound.
"They did a lot of shooting, and they did a lot of blasting, even not going through the front door," Trump says, referring to the al-Baghdadi killing. "You know, you would think you go through the door. If you're a normal person, you say, 'Knock, knock. May I come in?'"
"After a fire fight, they killed Osama bin Laden and took custody of his body," Obama says.
"He died like a dog," Trump says, sounding more like the despots the U.S. is fighting than the commander-in-chief.
"His death does not mark the end of our effort," Obama continues.
"A beautiful dog, a talented dog," Trump says in the next line, referring to a dog that was injured in the operation in Syria.
"We give thanks to the men who carried out this operation," Obama said.
"And I don't get any credit for this, but that's OK. I never do. But here we are," Trump continued.
Obama then says, "May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America," which is followed by Trump plugging an upcoming book, "And I'm writing a book. I think I wrote 12 books. All did very well."