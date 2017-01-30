  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    An Architect Is Taking On Homelessness By Creating Beautiful Cardboard Houses For The Needy
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    While Uber Flails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees
    by Andre Grant
  5. 5 5
    The Netherlands Defies Trump, Sets Up Fund To Help Women Around The Globe
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    News Anchor Just Completely Exposed Trump’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order

by Leo Shvedsky

January 30, 2017 at 12:45
Copy Link

It’s only been a little over a week, but it already feels like an eternity since we heard former President Obama’s reassuring voice delivering a steady hand to the issues of the day.

As the nation and the world continue reeling from President Trump’s legally questionable executive order restricting immigration and barring refugees from Syria, we have been left with a giant vacuum when it comes to the steadying hand of American power.

That’s why so many people are responding to the first official statement from Obama in response to the protests that have sprung up in defiance of Trump’s order. In a statement released by Kevin Lewis, Obama’s new spokesperson, the president said he is “heartened” by the protesters, whom he calls the “guardians of our democracy.” Here is the statement in full:

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final, official speech as president he spoke about the important role of citizens and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy—not just during an election but every day.”

“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.“

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Sports

Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person

The unexpected benefits of coaching kids by Matt R. Council
Food

France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants 

Kiss your free refills goodbye by Penn Collins
Culture

Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living

This is where he gets all the best news by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
‘Stranger Things’ star's cleverly anti-Trump speech brings crowd to its feet https://t.co/vvlgpzpBXf https://t.co/kXohJBraxt
Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order
Recent
Find Out Where Your Senators Stand On Trump’s Travel Ban  21 minutes ago Defending Reality Becomes A Priority At The LAX Travel Ban Protest 26 minutes ago Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order about 2 hours ago Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport about 2 hours ago Democrats Will Filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court Pick about 3 hours ago David Harbour’s Rousing Anti-Trump SAG Awards Speech about 3 hours ago Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees about 3 hours ago Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person about 4 hours ago France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants  about 4 hours ago Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living about 4 hours ago Doctors Are Outsmarting Cancer With Tiny, High-Tech Tools about 8 hours ago Protests Over Immigration Ban Spreads To 7 Major U.S. Airports about 21 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers