It’s only been a little over a week, but it already feels like an eternity since we heard former President Obama’s reassuring voice delivering a steady hand to the issues of the day.

As the nation and the world continue reeling from President Trump’s legally questionable executive order restricting immigration and barring refugees from Syria, we have been left with a giant vacuum when it comes to the steadying hand of American power.

That’s why so many people are responding to the first official statement from Obama in response to the protests that have sprung up in defiance of Trump’s order. In a statement released by Kevin Lewis, Obama’s new spokesperson, the president said he is “heartened” by the protesters, whom he calls the “guardians of our democracy.” Here is the statement in full:

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final, official speech as president he spoke about the important role of citizens and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy—not just during an election but every day.”

“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.“