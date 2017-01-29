Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
The 36 Politicians Who Actually Showed Up And Did Something For Detainees See if your local representative took action beyond the tweet
-
While Uber Fails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees Suddenly, everyone wants to #DeleteUber
-
The ACLU Unleashes 7 Point Plan To Fight Trump—And Needs Your Help “We will be the David to the federal government's Goliath”
-
Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon “A radical departure from any National Security Council in history”
-
These Are The 4 Most Vulnerable Groups Of Immigrants Right Now A team of legal scholars breaks down Trump’s policies
-
Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help.”
Live Well. Do Good.
Protests over immigration ban spreads to at least 7 major U.S. airports. https://t.co/iCLdhrPvAs https://t.co/bAUAgLL9Pg
Recent
Protests Over Immigration Ban Spreads To 7 Major U.S. Airports The 36 Politicians Who Actually Showed Up And Did Something For Detainees While Uber Fails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees The ACLU Unleashes 7 Point Plan To Fight Trump—And Needs Your Help Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon These Are The 4 Most Vulnerable Groups Of Immigrants Right Now Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump How Money Shapes Young Minds This Single Photo Shows The Challenges Women Face In America Today Maxine Waters Won’t Let You Stand Down Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team Roxane Gay Pulls Book From Simon & Schuster
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.