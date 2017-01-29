  • Trending
Communities

Protests Over Immigration Ban Spreads To 7 Major U.S. Airports

by Leo Shvedsky

January 29, 2017 at 17:35
Copy Link
Protesters inside JFK International Airport/Getty)

If President Trump thought the outrage over his draconian immigration restrictions and ban on Syrian refugees was going to die down, he was sorely mistaken.

After an initial protest erupted at New York’s JFK airport on Friday almost immediately following the release of Trump’s executive order, the protests have now spread to at least seven other airports across the country from coast to coast.

Thousand of individuals have organized even in the absence of a central movement like last week’s Women’s Marches, to signal their opposition to the radical, and frustratingly vague, executive order issued from the White House.

The 7 cities were protests are happening right now include;

Atlanta Airport

Chicago O’Hare Airport

Dallas / Forth Worth International Airport

Denver International Airport

JFK

San Francisco International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport 

 

Additionally, a number of other on-the-group demonstrations have been mobilized in cities including Boston and New York and outside the White House itself.

For his part, Trump continues to appear confident in his decision, releasing a statement on Sunday, which read:

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

Even if that’s an accurate reflection of Trump’s intention, it’s clear a majority of people in America and around the world disagree with the decision. Attorney Generals in more than a dozen states have lodged official protests against the move and courts in several states have issued injunctions against it.

The
Daily
GOOD
Protests Over Immigration Ban Spreads To 7 Major U.S. Airports
