Communities

After Leaving The White House, The Obamas Still Respond To Wedding Invites From The Public

by Tod Perry

August 2, 2017 at 16:10
Copy Link
Photo by U.S. Embassy New Delhi/Flickr.

While the Obamas resided at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., thousands of Americans were thoughtful enough to invite them to their weddings. Who wouldn’t want to see Barack and Michelle tear it up on the dance floor to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder? While the Obamas had to respectfully decline invitations from the public, they still sent a nice congratulatory note that made a great keepsake. 

When you invite the president to your wedding, a response is sent by the the Office of Presidential Correspondence. During the Obama administration, this office opened over 10,000 letters a day addressed to the president. While in office, Obama asked the office to deliver a sample of 10 letters a day to help him keep his finger on the pulse of the country. 

Although the Obamas are no longer in the White House, one Twitter user couldn’t believe it when they still responded to her wedding invitation.

The letter reads:

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.”

If you’d like to receive a greeting from the Obamas for an event such as a birth, wedding, or Eagle Scout ceremony, you can write to them on this website.

If you’d like to invite President Trump to your wedding, you can send your invite to the address below. Then cross your fingers that he doesn’t actually show up. If he does, be sure to have some ketchup for his steak. 

The President & First Lady
The White House
Greetings Office, Room 39
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20502

Share image by U.S. Embassy New Delhi/Flickr.

Recent
