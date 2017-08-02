While the Obamas resided at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., thousands of Americans were thoughtful enough to invite them to their weddings. Who wouldn’t want to see Barack and Michelle tear it up on the dance floor to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder? While the Obamas had to respectfully decline invitations from the public, they still sent a nice congratulatory note that made a great keepsake.

I sent the Obamas an invitation to my daughter's wedding in 2012 & got this: pic.twitter.com/wgSrLNLsE4 — Vicious Babushka (@viciousbabushka) August 2, 2017

When you invite the president to your wedding, a response is sent by the the Office of Presidential Correspondence. During the Obama administration, this office opened over 10,000 letters a day addressed to the president. While in office, Obama asked the office to deliver a sample of 10 letters a day to help him keep his finger on the pulse of the country.

Although the Obamas are no longer in the White House, one Twitter user couldn’t believe it when they still responded to her wedding invitation.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

The letter reads:

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.”

If you’d like to receive a greeting from the Obamas for an event such as a birth, wedding, or Eagle Scout ceremony, you can write to them on this website.

If you’d like to invite President Trump to your wedding, you can send your invite to the address below. Then cross your fingers that he doesn’t actually show up. If he does, be sure to have some ketchup for his steak.

The President & First Lady

The White House

Greetings Office, Room 39

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20502

