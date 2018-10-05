Recently on GOOD
16 things people don't realize you're doing because you're emotionally ‘numb.’ #7: You Have No Desire to Date
16 'anxiety thoughts' people have when they first wake up. ‘Do I have to go out anywhere today or socialize with others?’
Racist lady attacks women at grocery store for speaking Spanish. Then another white lady stepped in. “Stand up and say something. Letting that happen is really what's wrong with our country.”
After this homeless man was doused with water at a coffee shop, people stepped in to get him back on his feet. The man who did it gave a heartfelt apology.
Trump’s first presidential alert system inspires endless hilarious memes. Warning: this is not a test. It’s a joke. Even Ellen got in on the fun!
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy