Communities

Guy asks internet to show him “one example of Trump being homophobic" and gets absolutely schooled.

by Tod Perry

October 5, 2018 at 12:00
Copy Link
via Marci_A/Flickr

During the 2016 election, Donald Trump clearly stood out among his Republican rivals in both style and substance. While he changed his stances on the issues on a daily basis — even sometimes in the same sentence — he was relatively consistent on this issue of gay rights. 

“He will be the most gay-friendly Republican nominee for president ever,” Gregory T. Angelo, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that supports gay rights, said back in 2016. 

He even came out against a North Carolina law that prohibits  people from using bathrooms that do not correspond with their sex at birth. 

All of that changed when he got to the White House. But apparently one Trump-loving Redditor didn’t get the memo, and was burned so badly for his obliviousness, he earned a spot on the Murdered by Words subreddit. 

via Reddit

One example? How about a dozen or so in his first year in office?

via Reddit

This Redditor’s response to the sick burn was pretty much perfect.

Card

Oh yeah, the “murdered” Redditor asked for “one example.”

Card
 
 

Share image via ​Spencer Platt / Getty Images. 

Guy asks internet to show him "one example of Trump being homophobic" and gets absolutely schooled.
