After distressing footage of a dog named Snoop being abandoned went viral, Snoop Dogg offered to adopt the pooch. The dog was named Snoop, too!
The #BirdBoxChallenge is so dangerous, Netflix is begging people to stop it immediately. Netflix’s most popular original movie has inspired some risky behavior.
More people watched the Democrats’ rebuttal to Trump than his actual speech. We’re all part of the resistance now.
New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021. “Health care isn’t just a right in theory, it must be a right in practice.”
Here are 9 of the coolest iPhone tips and tricks you probably never knew existed. Did you know your iPhone can become a magnifying glass?
Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.” It’s also a great way for Americans to #MeetaMuslim.
Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress.
"We have no illusions that our work will be easy, that all of us in this chamber will always agree. But let each of us pledge that when we disagree, we will respect each other and we will respect the truth.”
