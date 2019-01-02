  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Portland Now Generates Electricity From Turbines Installed In City Water Pipes
    by Rafi Schwartz
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in the neighborhood. It did not go over well. 
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  4. 4 4
    Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress.
    by Annie Reneau
  5. 5 5
    After distressing footage of a dog named Snoop being abandoned went viral, Snoop Dogg offered to adopt the pooch. 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Police officers from across the country are coming together to grieve over a burning doughnut truck. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem. 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Simple pie chart explains the real causes of rape.

by Tod Perry

January 2, 2019
Copy Link

It’s that simple. 

But for those that have difficulty understanding the chart, here are some rape prevention tips to help you out:

via Facebook

Chart image via Imgur

This article was originally published January 2, 2018. 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress.

"We have no illusions that our work will be easy, that all of us in this chamber will always agree. But let each of us pledge that when we disagree, we will respect each other and we will respect the truth.” by Annie Reneau
Communities

Police officers from across the country are coming together to grieve over a burning doughnut truck. 

When times get tough, cops come together.  by Tod Perry
The Planet

An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem. 

It’s actually a pretty common occurrence.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Simple pie chart explains the real causes of rape.
Recent
After distressing footage of a dog named Snoop being abandoned went viral, Snoop Dogg offered to adopt the pooch.  about 21 hours ago The #BirdBoxChallenge is so dangerous, Netflix is begging people to stop it immediately.  about 21 hours ago More people watched the Democrats’ rebuttal to Trump than his actual speech. 2 days ago New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021. 3 days ago Here are 9 of the coolest iPhone tips and tricks you probably never knew existed. 3 days ago Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.” 3 days ago Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress. 4 days ago Police officers from across the country are coming together to grieve over a burning doughnut truck.  4 days ago An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem.  4 days ago In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn.  4 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’.  7 days ago This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way.  7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers