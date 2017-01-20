  • Trending
Communities

The ACLU Has Already Filed Its First Legal Action Against President Donald Trump 

by Stacey Leasca

January 20, 2017 at 9:10


On Friday, January 20, the United States awoke to the inauguration of our next president, Donald J. Trump. At high noon, Trump—a man who has polarized the nation over the last 18 months—was officially sworn in. But before he placed his hand on the bible to swear to God above, before he walked out at the Lincoln Memorial, and quite possibly before he even got out of bed, the American Civil Liberties Union had already filed its first legal action against the man who will hold the highest office in the land for at least the next four years. 

“The ACLU is demanding access to key documents concerning Trump’s conflicts of interest. The public has a right to know—and we need your help to make sure we get the full story,” the union said in a statement. 

The statement additionally reads: 

“The ACLU filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Office of Government Ethics and three other government offices. FOIA is a crucial tool for ordinary Americans to provide checks and balances on elected officials—this won’t be our last one.”

For context, a Freedom of Information Act is a law giving all citizens the right to access information from the federal government. Meaning anyone can file, and everyone has the right to ask. 

From here, the ACLU wants your help by adding your name to its list of people asking for this information to be released. As of noon eastern time nearly 90,000 people have signed the petition

For a quick guide to the conflicts of interests we already know about, head over to our friends at The Atlantic and read up. 

Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump about 1 hour ago Scientists Are Already Rallying Against Trump about 1 hour ago The ACLU Has Already Filed Its First Legal Action Against President Donald Trump  about 2 hours ago Stopping Climate Change, With Or Without Trump about 15 hours ago Three Takes On 'America First' about 15 hours ago Apathy Is Not An Option These Next Four Years about 15 hours ago This Dating App Might Be Your Last Chance To Flee Trump's America about 19 hours ago Donald Trump's New Slogan Is The Same One From The Dystopian Film The Purge: Election Year about 19 hours ago Ellen's Good-Bye Tribute To Obama Is Just So Damn Good about 20 hours ago The Definitive 10 Best Rap Tracks About Food about 22 hours ago This 79-Year-Old Grandma Just Pulled A Sick Burn On Trump about 22 hours ago The Instagram Account 'genderless-nipples' Has The Social Media Censors Stumped about 23 hours ago
