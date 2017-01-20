The ACLU Has Already Filed Its First Legal Action Against President Donald Trump 

Survey
Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump “That’s the pattern, treating politics like the Olympics—something to only follow every four years. This time we might not have the luxury.” After her epic Teen Vogue takedown of our new gaslighter in chief—and getting Martin Shkreli banned from Twitter—the outspoken journalist tells GOOD how to stand up to bullies
Scientists Are Already Rallying Against Trump Welcome to the US of Science
Stopping Climate Change, With Or Without Trump Global warming is now a matter of diplomacy
Three Takes On ‘America First’ Policy wonks from across the political spectrum openly assess Trump’s isolationist rhetoric
Apathy Is Not An Option These Next Four Years We refuse to regress
This Dating App Might Be Your Last Chance To Flee Trump’s America Maple Match pairs U.S. and Canadian singles who agree on gender roles, abortion, guns—and you know who
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.