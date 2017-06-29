Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid

There’s some truth to the phrase “kids say the darnedest things.” They’re the most entertaining kind of loose cannon because they have underdeveloped brains and rarely mean any harm. Such is the case with one kid who delivered a historically sick burn when a local Fox News reporter approached him outside a fireworks stand and asked, “What’s the best kind of firework to buy?”

Without missing a beat, the kid fired back, “Wouldn’t you like to know, weather boy.”

The bemused look on the reporter’s face belongs next to the dictionary definition of “priceless.”

The video, which was posted by YouTube user Fireattack142 on Wednesday, has already reached more than half a million views.

While this is probably the correct time to insert patronizing advice about respecting your elders, it’s hard to imagine YouTube existing without a healthy dose of sass. And we can’t go without YouTube. That’s nonnegotiable.

See what I mean by checking out the video above.