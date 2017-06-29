Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Video Shows How Gummy Bears Are Made In Reverse
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Mother Fears Trumpcare’s Lifetime Caps Will Mean The End For Her Chronically Ill Child 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Martin Shkreli's Trial Is Underway, But Jurors Can't Set Aside Their Disdain For The Pharma-Bro
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Shonda Rhimes Just Shut Down Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Town Hall
    by Liz Dwyer
  9. 9 9
    Serena Willams Responds To John McEnroe For Saying She Couldn’t Cut It Against Men
    by Jeremy Repanich
Culture

Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid

by Kate Ryan

June 29, 2017 at 11:30
Copy Link

There’s some truth to the phrase “kids say the darnedest things.” They’re the most entertaining kind of loose cannon because they have underdeveloped brains and rarely mean any harm. Such is the case with one kid who delivered a historically sick burn when a local Fox News reporter approached him outside a fireworks stand and asked, “What’s the best kind of firework to buy?”

Without missing a beat, the kid fired back, “Wouldn’t you like to know, weather boy.”

The bemused look on the reporter’s face belongs next to the dictionary definition of “priceless.”

The video, which was posted by YouTube user Fireattack142 on Wednesday, has already reached more than half a million views.

While this is probably the correct time to insert patronizing advice about respecting your elders, it’s hard to imagine YouTube existing without a healthy dose of sass. And we can’t go without YouTube. That’s nonnegotiable.

See what I mean by checking out the video above. 

Recently on GOOD
Money

Ad Researchers Have Just Determined That Sex Doesn’t Help Sell

Not more than anything else does, it appears. by Penn Collins
Culture

Facebook’s Censorship Rules Protect Some Subsets Of People, But Not Others 

Get an inside look of how Facebook censors its content. by Tod Perry
Health

Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance

Prepare to be horrified before ordering a frap anyway. by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid
Recent
Facebook’s Censorship Rules Protect Some Subsets Of People, But Not Others  about 24 hours ago Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance 1 day ago New Polls Show A Vast Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of The Republican Health Care Bill 1 day ago This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think 1 day ago The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover 1 day ago In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools 1 day ago Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother 1 day ago Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist 1 day ago Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill 2 days ago Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes 2 days ago A Look Inside The World’s Most Beautiful Basketball Court  2 days ago Nintendo Just Announced Another Nostalgic Console In Time For The Holidays 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers