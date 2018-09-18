  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
     Huge Debate Erupts After ‘Teacher Bae’ Outfits Criticized As Inappropriate
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    What Americans say vs. what they mean.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  4. 4 4
    The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  6. 6 6
    Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.
    by The Mighty, Michelle Odland
  8. 8 8
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  9. 9 9
    Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

Rob Delaney shares a heartbreaking essay about his son’s death to help other parents of sick children. 

by Tod Perry

September 18, 2018
Copy Link
Photo by Cleft Clips/Flickr

Last January, actor-writer-comedian Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe,” “Deadpool 2) lost his son, Henry, after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Henry was just two-and-a-half years old.

During the painful ordeal, Delaney began writing a book about Henry’s illness to help other parents of sick children. He wanted to remind others that “someone understood and cared” about their pain.

However, Delaney stopped writing the book when he learned Henry only had a few months to live. He wanted to spend as much time as he could with his son and family.

“I stopped writing when we saw the new, bad MRI,” Delaney wrote. “My wife and his brothers and I just wanted to be with him around the clock and make sure his final months were happy. And they were.”

Eight months after Henry’s death, on September 18, Delaney sent out a tweet with a link to excerpts of his unfinished book he posted at Medium. “I hope this helps,” he tweeted.

The passages shared by Delaney reveal the toll a terminal illness has on a family. 

I’m so fucking tired. The front of my head feels like it’s stuffed with hot trash. My chest and throat feel constricted and I’m reminded that while my life is and will remain stressful for the foreseeable future, I could at least lose some weight to reduce my heart’s workload, so a cardiac event doesn’t take me out before I turn fifty.

In the essay, Delaney discusses how the treatments affected his young son’s body.

The surgery to remove his tumor left him with Bell’s palsy on the left side of his face, so it’s slack and droops. His left eye is turned inward too, due to nerve damage. But the right side of his face is incredibly expressive, and that side brightens right up when I walk into the room.

Delaney also highlights the important role that caretakers played in keeping his family sane throughout the ordeal. 

 I’ve gotten to know his tracheotomy nurse rather well. She was a colonel in the British Territorial Army and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. She also helped turn Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children into a triage unit for adults on the day of the bombings in London on July 7th, 2005, which killed 52 people. So even though I fucking hate what she’s taught me to do to my beautiful baby boy’s neck, I’m grateful to have her around to talk me back to sanity afterward.

Then the essay abruptly ends.

The above was part of a book proposal I put together before Henry’s tumor came back and we learned that he would die. I stopped writing when we saw the new, bad MRI. My wife and his brothers and I just wanted to be with him around the clock and make sure his final months were happy. And they were.

Last June, Delaney and his wife, Leah, learned they were having another baby. 

His positive experience with England’s National Health Service encouraged him to ask all Americans to fight for Medicare for all.

Share image by Rob Delaney/Twitter 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

3 things women say that weaken the power of their words.

Words matter. Even when they shouldn't. by GOOD Staff
Health

20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.

The entire study was fabricated. by GOOD Staff
Communities

Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim.

The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport is now going viral. by Orli Matlow
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Rob Delaney shares a heartbreaking essay about his son’s death to help other parents of sick children. 
Recent
The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless. about 5 hours ago Tomi Lahren told Michelle Obama to 'sit down.' Now she's getting some lessons. about 8 hours ago Gordon Ramsay’s unexpected advice to a struggling cook is a must read. 1 day ago There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds. 2 days ago Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent. 4 days ago 3 things women say that weaken the power of their words. 4 days ago 20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker. 4 days ago Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim. 4 days ago Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered. 5 days ago Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat. 5 days ago Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women. 6 days ago To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers