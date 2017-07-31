Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump Voter Shocked Her Husband Is About To Be Deported
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This Very Funny Comic Perfectly Shows the Differences Between Generations 
    by Craig Carilli
  3. 3 3
    A Pharmacist Is Caught Adding A ‘Sexist Surcharge’ For The Morning-After Pill
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    German Man Swims To Work To Beat Traffic
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This Website Will Tell You If Your Tap Water Could Be Unsafe
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    This App Can Detect Signs Of Skin Cancer From Photos Of Your Skin
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Motivational Posters Of Scaramucci Quotes Are All You Need To Get Through The Week
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    Your Favorite Products Are Being Made Smaller At The Same Price Thanks To ‘Shrinkflation’
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    A Chef Goes Public About His Frustrations With ‘Fake’ Food Allergies From Customers
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Trump’s Top Strategist Says He’s Trying To Convince The President To Legalize Marijuana

by Eric Pfeiffer

July 31, 2017 at 6:55
Copy Link
Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon.

At exactly 4:20 p.m. on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, California, nearly a thousand people crammed inside a lecture hall to listen as five experts discussed the politics of “Weed Nation.”

Sitting at the center of the panel was a well-tanned man with firmly parted white hair and a matching cream colored, three-piece suit. His brow furrowed skeptically as he looked over the crowd.

“That guy in the center looks like he’s got a big stick up his butt,” said a woman sitting in the row behind me. Her friend laughed in agreement but whispered back, “Yeah, but his tie is really nice.”

The man in question was Roger Stone, who has been described as the “brains” behind Donald Trump’s unlikely rise to the White House. Stone, 64, has a notorious history in politics going back four decades to when he played a role in the re-election of Richard Nixon and currently finds himself embroiled in the Trump campaign’s Russia scandal.

But on this day, Stone was taking part in the third annual “Politicon,” a gathering of an estimated 10,000 political junkies who came out to hear pundits, policymakers, and activists debate the issues of the day.

To the surprise of many, Stone has become an outspoken advocate for the legalization of marijuana. And it’s something he says he thinks he can convince Trump to come around on.

“Medical marijuana is now a consensus issue in the United States,” he said during the panel. “And recreational marijuana is headed that way.”

Stone said he has filed a federal lawsuit with Florida attorney John Morgan that asks the government to remove cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug. That classification, first enacted under the Nixon administration, puts pot in the same category as drugs like heroin and cocaine. Morgan has invested millions of his own fortune fighting for the legalization of medical marijuana in Florida, the state where Stone now lives with his wife and family.

The duo recently formed a group called the U.S. Cannabis Coalition, which allows them to officially lobby the government, including Trump, on the issue. Stone is widely considered to be one of the most successful lobbyists in modern American history, even by his biggest critics.

Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon.

Stone says he was motivated to act after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he wanted to go after states that had voted to legalize medical and recreational marijuana. That position directly contradicts comments made by then-candidate Trump in which he said the issue of marijuana should be left to the states.

“I hope to convince the president of the United States to honor his pledge,” Stone said. “It’s time for the administration to speak with one voice and not break faith with the American voter.”

So, how did a man best known for electing men like Nixon and Trump get here? “Everyone evolves in their views,” he said. “If not, there’s something wrong with you.”

In an unusually personal confession, Stone explained that his own views changed after seeing his father and grandfather battling terminal cancer. “They were going through chemotherapy and radiation,” a visibly emotional Stone said. “You could smell them burning alive. That’s when a cousin of mine suggested trying medical marijuana. And yes, I got ahold of marijuana and gave it to them. It made a tremendous difference.”

Furthermore, Stone wasn’t shy about trash talking fellow Republicans who continue oppose marijuana.

On former President George W. Bush, he quipped, “The guy snorted so much coke, he had a personal thank you note from Pablo Escobar,” while also knocking Ohio Gov. John Kasich, claiming that Stone fired him from a campaign job in 1976 when he allegedly found out a young Kasich was selling pot.

Beyond his own personal connection to medical marijuana, Stone says it just makes sense for Trump to either fully support legalizing marijuana or at least get out of the way and allow the individual states to continue experimenting with their own laws.

Stone noted that in swing states that Trump narrowly won like Michigan and Pennsylvania, support for medical and recreational marijuana has been rapidly increasing and that cracking down on pot could doom Trump in 2020.

“A tidal wave is coming,” Stone said. “I predict the president will do the right thing.”

Share image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon.

Recently on GOOD
Money

Inside The Incredibly Strict Secrecy Agreement That All Trump Employees Are Required To Sign

The Trump family is clearly trying to protect more than business secrets with this tactic.  by Penn Collins
Culture

Motivational Posters Of Scaramucci Quotes Are All You Need To Get Through The Week

They’re almost too good to be true.  by Kate Ryan
Sports

Nike Announces Signing Of Youngest Athlete Ever 

The 9-year-old son of a soccer star becomes the youngest with a sponsorship deal. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump’s Top Strategist Says He’s Trying To Convince The President To Legalize Marijuana
Recent
A Mayor Is Inviting Trans Soldiers Banned By Trump To Join His Police Department 3 days ago Mom Claims She Baked Brownies With Breast Milk For School Fundraiser 3 days ago Fitness Blogger Exposes The Difference Between Instagram And Real Life 3 days ago German Man Swims To Work To Beat Traffic 3 days ago The FDA Wants To Make Your Cigarettes Non-Addictive  3 days ago BuzzFeed Producer Gave Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Dress The Green-Screen Treatment  3 days ago Inside The Incredibly Strict Secrecy Agreement That All Trump Employees Are Required To Sign 3 days ago Motivational Posters Of Scaramucci Quotes Are All You Need To Get Through The Week 3 days ago Nike Announces Signing Of Youngest Athlete Ever  3 days ago Your Favorite Products Are Being Made Smaller At The Same Price Thanks To ‘Shrinkflation’ 3 days ago Lamar Odom Gets Brutally Honest About Addiction, Loss, And Mental Illness  4 days ago Jon Stewart To Return To Stand-Up Comedy On HBO 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers