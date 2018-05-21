I’m Black And British. The Royal Wedding Left Me Feeling Conflicted.

I love a good royal wedding, but it’s not because I’m obsessed with the royal family.

Being of Ghanaian descent, I have questions about what it represents culturally and racially. While Ghana was once part of the British Empire, when my parents moved to the United Kingdom for work, they never got the sense that they or their British-born children were fully accepted. So as you can imagine, my relationship with the U.K. often feels complicated.

I belong to two worlds: Africa and Britain. And sometimes, I feel stuck between them.

Despite this, royal weddings give me the “warm and fuzzies.” It’s because they allow Brits, who are famous for keeping a “stiff upper lip,” an opportunity to relax, celebrate – and even show off just a little bit. All this results in smiles — and even a feeling of unity.

I recall feeling this way as a kid, when I watched my first royal wedding — when Harry’s parents, Prince Charles and the then-Lady Diana Spencer got married. I recall the silence as they said their vows and the cheers reverberating in apartments on our estate in Isleworth, West London, once they became man and wife.

It was without a doubt one of the blackest royal weddings in history.

While on a personal and community level, royal weddings have the power to unify, but they can also feel exclusionary. Royal Weddings are culturally specific to an British – even English tradition. Even the religion is specific to the region: the Church of England. While Catholics can marry in, they can’t ascend to the throne. People of a certain high class or lineage tend to marry into the royal family, so never in my lifetime did I think I’d see a person of color.

The significance of Meghan and Harry’s union isn’t lost on me. I was moved. And watching it here in the United States made the experience all the more special — it was a nice reminder of home.

The ceremony didn’t disappoint, but the celebration of Meghan Markle’s blackness was surprising. Before her wedding, Meghan emphasized her mixed identity, which appeared, to some, to downplay her blackness. This in turn begged the question: Was she trying to make herself more acceptable to white audiences?

That question was answered at her wedding ceremony.

Her guests included African-American royalty like Oprah, and her hymn choices included popular songs from the civil rights era like “This Little Light of Mine” and “Stand By Me.” This all of this signaled a celebration of her blackness. While I’m extra happy the wedding ceremony celebrated her African-American heritage, it was — to be clear — a celebration of American blackness, which means it was a bit exotic to us Brits. Different, if you will, not too close to home, therefore, acceptable. Then she gave a nod to her new community — the black British community – by including performances by the local singers of the Kingdom Choir and the Londoner cellist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

And all of this surprised us.

It was without a doubt one of the blackest royal weddings in history.

Yet, I’m still skeptical, as the media ponders whether the royal family was finally being dragged into the 21st century. People want to know what this meant for race relations in the United Kingdom. The apparent consensus was from the media was that their marriage meant that Britain was more accepting of race than people previously thought.

This is where I become conflicted.

On one hand I loved seeing these two people who are so in love get married. I’m also happy to see Harry, who once came under fire for using racial slurs against Pakistanis grow into a man who will call out the press for using “racially tinged” comments about his (then) future wife.

These are all signs of progress to be sure. However we shouldn’t let this wedding distract us into thinking that Britain is post-racial.

It isn’t.

Britain is still struggling with classism and racism. A few weeks before the royal wedding, the British government came under fire after black Britons of Caribbean descent — who were invited to come to Britain after World War II to help rebuild the nation — were incorrectly identified as illegal immigrants. Some of these people — who moved to the U.K. from former so-called colonies and lived in the there for most or all of their lives — were denied basic rights, like healthcare. Some were even deported.

This, while Brits of color continue to report that Brexit has contributed to what one U.N. representative described as “an environment of increased racial discrimination and intolerance.”

That’s not to say there isn’t plenty to celebrate about modern Britain’s relationship with race or our brand of diversity. I am, however, hopeful that Meghan, who showed us how to successfully bridge two worlds, might show us the way.

Share photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.