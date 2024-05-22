Throwback to when Queen Elizabeth left a couple surprised during their wedding at town hall

It is not every day that royalty graces an ordinary wedding ceremony. In 2012, a Prestwich-based couple Frances and John Canning were stunned after seeing Queen Elizabeth II making their big day extra special with her presence. The late royal who only accepted invites from her family or prestigious dignitaries not only showed up for the wedding but also had a friendly chat with the couple.

It all started when Frances and John Canning were gearing up for preparations for their wedding day. The couple was all set to book a venue and after a lot of hassles, they had zeroed in on the Manchester Town Hall. Shortly after booking the hall, the couple received a call from the venue staff to inform them that they would be sharing the venue with "an important VIP." After learning that the "important VIP" would be none other than Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the couple wrote a light-hearted letter to Buckingham Palace, inviting her to join their party.

Image Source: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Their letter was well-received by the Buckingham Palace and the couple got a reply, thanking them for the kind invite. The couple, who was glad to receive a response from Buckingham Palace, thought that was it. "That made my day because I thought 'She's read it.' I just thought that was the end of the matter," said John, per BBC News.

The real surprise came for Frances and John when they were told by the venue authorities to wait in the corridor for a few minutes and were informed that the Queen had accepted their invitation and taken a special detour to meet them.

On their special day, the newlyweds received a gift they would remember for life- they were greeted by Queen Elizabeth and her husband, late Prince Philip. The couple also had the opportunity to click photos together.

Image Source: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip arrive in an open carriage on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on June 16, 2011 in Ascot, England (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Delighted by the Queen's presence, Frances said, "We never dreamt we would be able to meet her." She added, "When we had our ceremony, the staff asked us to wait for a moment in the corridor and just a few minutes later, the Queen arrived. She knew both our names and apparently we had been specially added to her rota," as per My London. The couple also shared that they had a pleasant time talking to Prince Philip, who was also present to congratulate the duo on their special day. John said, "Prince Philip was asking where in Italy we were going for our honeymoon. They had clearly been briefed about what we were doing.”

On the other hand, the guests present in the ceremony were in total shock. One of the guests said, "We didn’t know where to look. All of a sudden the Queen and Prince Philip were there in front of us. I was so surprised I knocked something over - she looked at me and asked if I was okay."