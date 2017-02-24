  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    McDonald’s Just Introduced A Complicated New Straw That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    We Attempt To Explain Why Bathing Naked With An Orange Is Suddenly So Popular
    by Tasbeeh Herwees, Maxwell Williams
Trump

Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference

by Tod Perry

February 24, 2017 at 11:20
Copy Link
via Twitter

If Republicans are going to support Donald Trump, they should admit to themselves they are also supporting Vladimir Putin and Russia as well. Recent reports show the Trump administration is looking to remove punitive sanctions placed on the country by the Obama administration and allow it to control Crimea. Crimea is a peninsula in southern Ukraine rich in oil and natural gas which was seized by Russia in 2014. 

At best, the Trump administration is trying to create a friendlier relationship Vladimir Putin because, as Trump says, “When you think about it, wouldn’t it be nice if we got along with Russia?” However, the Trump-Russia relationship is currently being investigated by multiple intelligence agencies in the U.S. and abroad for the following, more sinister reasons:

A.) Trump is being blackmailed by Russia
B.) Trump is paying Russia back for interfering in the 2016 elections to help him defeat Hillary Clinton
C.) Trump is compensating Russia for helping bankroll his businesses after going bankrupt
D.) High-ranking people in the Trump administration have long ties to Russia and are pushing a pro-Putin agenda
E.) Any combination of A,B,C,D or E

To help Republicans get comfy with their newfound comrades, some pranksters handed out mini Russian flags with “TRUMP” emblazoned on them at CPAC on Friday. The flags were given out at the annual gathering of conservatives in anticipation of Trump’s speech. After images of happy, Russian flag-waving Republicans began popping up on social media, CPAC staffers confiscated them from them from attendees.

via Twitter
via Twitter
via Twitter

According to social media reports, the prank was orchestrated by this guy:

via Twitter

 

 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Almost 10,000 Emails From Scott Pruitt Just Went Public. Here Are The Most Unnerving

The new administrator of the EPA is even cozier with fossil fuel companies than we thought by Emma Foehringer Merchant
Food

The Unexpected Culinary Gold Mine Of Vegetable Ash

A second life for accidentally charred veggies by Meaghan Clark
Health

Artist Shares Brutally Honest Illustrations That Helped Her Fight Anorexia

24-year-old Sydney illustrator Christie Begnell used art to help combat her eating disorder by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Pranksters just tricked a bunch of conservatives to wave embarrassing flags at Trump https://t.co/PgdwtLTsHf https://t.co/nOVHPIYWTB
Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference
Recent
Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism 18 minutes ago The Dessert That Led Dev Patel’s Character in Lion Home Again 28 minutes ago Is Donald Trump An Untreated Al-Anon? about 1 hour ago Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference about 2 hours ago Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos about 2 hours ago 2 Ways Congress Could Take Down The President about 3 hours ago A Pack Of Tigers Hunts Down An Airborne Drone In This Stunning First-Person Footage about 3 hours ago Almost 10,000 Emails From Scott Pruitt Just Went Public. Here Are The Most Unnerving about 21 hours ago The Unexpected Culinary Gold Mine Of Vegetable Ash about 22 hours ago Artist Shares Brutally Honest Illustrations That Helped Her Fight Anorexia about 22 hours ago Apple Stands Up To Trump’s Anti-Transgender Bathroom Policy about 23 hours ago Rihanna Named Harvard’s Humanitarian Of The Year  about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers