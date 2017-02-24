Recently on GOOD
Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism Websters defines “feminism” as...
The Dessert That Led Dev Patel’s Character in Lion Home Again An ode to the sticky, sweet jalebi The food memory that triggered Saroo to embark on a search for his first family
Is Donald Trump An Untreated Al-Anon? Warning: You may feel empathy for the president after reading this The president’s real problems could stem from addiction
Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos Duo hit the pitch for “Conan Without Borders” immmigration special.
2 Ways Congress Could Take Down The President It's clear that Russia meddled in the election, but investigating the executive branch isn't cut-and-dry
A Pack Of Tigers Hunts Down An Airborne Drone In This Stunning First-Person Footage Not only do they pursue the drone and knock it out of the air, but the tigers then feast on it
Pranksters just tricked a bunch of conservatives to wave embarrassing flags at Trump https://t.co/PgdwtLTsHf https://t.co/nOVHPIYWTB
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.