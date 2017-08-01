Recently on GOOD
Ava DuVernay Never Saw Herself Reflected On Screen. Is Today's TV Diversity Any Better? The campaign #FirstTimeISawMe shows that when it comes to on-screen diversity, yep, Hollywood is still really white.
Capping Off His Brief Political Tenure, Anthony Scaramucci Was Listed As ‘Dead’ By Harvard Law School This was the pitiful end to Anthony Scaramucci’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day.
A Police Officer Responded To A Mom Stealing Diapers With An Act Of Total Kindness The woman was cited, but the policeman took extra measures to help her.
Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? A writer ventures out of his “male bubble” to find a medical jungle crowded with toxic treatments, false diagnoses, and shame A writer ventures out of his “male bubble” to find a medical jungle crowded with toxic treatments, false diagnoses, and shame.
What It’s Like Being A Latino Muslim In America “We are optimistic, and this is an opportunity to let people know who we are.”
Cenk Uygur On Why He Still Debates Conservatives In The Trump Era The progressive talk show host isn’t afraid of a fight. Sometimes literally.
