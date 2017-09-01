Recently on GOOD
Female Entrepreneurs Invent Male Coworker To Overcome Sexism In The E-Commerce World A clever solution to a terrible problem.
Watch: No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now She plays her first game this weekend.
When Kindness Is In The Curriculum Scientists just discovered the most brilliant homework assignment: be a decent human being.
Wetlands Prevented $625 Million In Damage During Hurricane Sandy. Why Are We Paving Over Them? Don’t drain the swamps.
Sen. Kamala Harris Co-Sponsors Bernie Sanders’ Single-Payer Health Care Bill Will this heal the rift in the Democratic Party?
New ‘On-Demand Doghouses’ Give Urban Pet Owners Peace Of Mind — For A Small Fee It might be roomier than some Manhattan apartments.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.