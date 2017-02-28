  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Shocking Oscar Upset Triggers Post-Election PTSD
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  3. 3 3
    Automakers Send Letter to EPA Chief Asking To Lower Emissions Standards
    by Ben Jervey
  4. 4 4
    The New York Times’ New Ad Campaign Fights Back Against Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Here’s Why Oscar Attendees Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Social Media Goes Wild After Shocking Mix-Up At The Oscars
  7. 7 7
    Jon Stewart Points Out The Two Words Donald Trump Always Uses When He Lies
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    How This Simple Prank Created A Massive Viral Crime Scare
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Joss Whedon Knows How To Unleash Your Post-Election Superpowers
    by Jesse Hirsch
Communities

Six Months Ago A School Banned Homework. Now They Might Never Issue It Again

by Penn Collins

February 28, 2017 at 18:20
Copy Link

As the pressure to perform infiltrates classrooms at a younger and younger age, many schools have responded to the call by increasing the amount of homework with the expectation that doing more homework will make kids better students. 

Parents, students, and now even schools have begun a backlash, insisting that whittling down the free time of children is in the long term more harmful than the marginal benefits from issuing more homework. Swinging the pendulum far in the other direction, Orchard Middle School in Vermont adopted a no-homework policy for all students pre-K through fifth grade. 

The policy is simply put on the school’s website

No Homework Policy

Orchard School Homework Information

Student’s Daily Home Assignment

1. Read just-right books every night — (and have your parents read to you too).

2. Get outside and play — that does not mean more screen time.

3. Eat dinner with your family — and help out with setting and cleaning up.

4. Get a good night’s sleep.

That’s it. 

Six months after the policy’s implementation, the principal, Mark Trifilio, is ready to prepare the experiment a success based on both academic achievement and a survey sent home to the families of the 400 students. Trifilio has stated that students have not fallen behind and is optimistic that their performance will improve as a result of the “time to be creative thinkers at home and follow their passions.”

While academics may be the school’s stated concern, parents are finding drastic improvements in quality of life, improvements in which may incidentally improve performance in the absence of nightly homework. Says one parent speaking to the Burlington Free Press, "We have a first grader, and at her age [homework is] as much a chore for the parents as the kids. Instead we've been spending time reading. We don't have to rush."

Given the small sample size and speculative nature of this effort, it’s unlikely that schools will be offering up the wholesale elimination of homework, but it’s an early and important data point that will serve as a counterpoint to the prevailing belief that more homework makes for better students. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Poppy Dadd’s Coming Out Tweet Is Shared Over 60,000 Times

“I’m so going to do this” by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

He Took His Girlfriend's 12-Year-Old Sister On A Mock Date To Demonstrate ‘Respectful’ Behavior

This simple and helpful mock date is far more divisive than you might think.  by Penn Collins
Lifestyle

Comedian Uses Her Personal Experience To Perfectly Show How We Take Choosing Our Own Restroom For Granted

Many of us might not realize the importance of the ‘bathroom issue’. You will after reading this.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The democratic women are sending a message to @realDonaldTrump with their outfits https://t.co/lYTjNURY3b
Six Months Ago A School Banned Homework. Now They Might Never Issue It Again
Recent
This Is Why Democratic Women Are Wearing White At The President’s Address 36 minutes ago Six Months Ago A School Banned Homework. Now They Might Never Issue It Again about 1 hour ago Bob Harper May Have Suffered A Heart Attack, But Don’t Ditch Exercise Just Yet about 2 hours ago How To Make (A Libyan Tuna Sandwich) In America about 3 hours ago 3 Things You’ll Likely Hear From The President Tonight about 3 hours ago Photo Of Kellyanne Conway Kneeling In Oval Office Takes On Bizarre Life Of Its Own about 4 hours ago Soccer Superstar’s Letter Comforted Referee After His Suicide Attempt about 4 hours ago Poppy Dadd’s Coming Out Tweet Is Shared Over 60,000 Times about 4 hours ago He Took His Girlfriend's 12-Year-Old Sister On A Mock Date To Demonstrate ‘Respectful’ Behavior about 4 hours ago Comedian Uses Her Personal Experience To Perfectly Show How We Take Choosing Our Own Restroom For Granted about 4 hours ago Snarky State Trooper Offers A PSA On A Cutting-Edge New Auto Feature...The Turn Signal about 5 hours ago Warren Buffett Just Taught The President A Lesson About America’s Immigrants about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers