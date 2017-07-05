Recently on GOOD
This Innovative Blanket Was Designed To Help Anyone Tossing And Turning Through The Night The new product uses its weight to foster a sense of comfort for those under it.
Trump Supporters Riled Up By NPR’s Declaration of Independance Tweets You say you want a revolution...
What Colleges Really Think About How Teens Spend The Summer An admissions counselor weighs in on the choice between taking classes and work.
The Disappearing Roadside Motel To understand America as it was, travel its highways Mom and pop motels are shuttering across the United States – and so are traditional notions of American freedom.
Here’s Why The Internet Is Designed To Be Racist The web seems to be segregated structurally in the same ways our neighborhoods are.
Before Obama, The GOP (And Just About Everyone Else) Loved The Arts Here's how far Trump has taken us from everything that made America great.
Twin Strangers Website Promises To Help You Find Your Doppelgänger Ad Researchers Have Just Determined That Sex Doesn’t Help Sell Facebook’s Censorship Rules Protect Some Subsets Of People, But Not Others Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance New Polls Show A Vast Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of The Republican Health Care Bill This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.