THE GOOD NEWS:

Radhika Sanghani’s campaign is helping people with strong profiles embrace their uniqueness.

Over the past few years, acceptance of women with natural body types in fashion and media has been growing. There’s been advertising featuring women with visible stretch marks and cellulite. Barbie dolls now have human proportions, and brands have embraced models with skin conditions. But, according to journalist Radhika Sanghani, there’s still major prejudice against women with strong profiles.

“I feel like the only taboo that hasn’t been broken is the big nose, and it’s not right,” she wrote on Grazia Daily. “Noses are still hidden in subtle head tilts and awkward poses. We need change. It’s why I’m using this article to launch the #sideprofileselfie.”

To help people “take pride in their profiles,” Sanghani is asking those with large noses to post pictures of their side profiles on social media. The campaign empowers people of all genders to overcome their insecurities and share their stories of living with a prominent nose.

Some have taken the opportunity to open up about the bullying and ostracization they’ve endured because of their appearance.

“I just hope that it helps some of them love their noses and show big noses can be beautiful,” Sanghani told Mashable.

#sideprofileselfie I have always had issues with this! X pic.twitter.com/nkCdiBdLvX — Endo & Me (@EndoMeno) February 21, 2018

Back in school I use to get really badly bullied for how I looked. My nose (and unplucked eyebrows) were always targeted.

Only recently I started to pluck my brows and to love my nose. I don't care what people think anymore #sideprofileselfie #selfie #bullying pic.twitter.com/NivKi3YjRp — zo (@stubbsuichan) February 21, 2018

I'm only just turning 18 and the days were people referred to me as 'blobby big nose' are not that far behind me.

I hate everything about my nose especially my giant nostrils but my entire family has wide/big noses so I feel less alone#sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/X0Ncuxs1DX — Legend (@keira_erica) February 21, 2018

My nose chin combo means I always avoid a #sideprofileselfie this campaign is needed! pic.twitter.com/yK36fh7gLl — Charmian Jacobs (@CharmianJacobs) February 21, 2018

I’ve never ever put a photo online of my side profile before because its made me self conscious everyday for as long as I can remember. But you know what, BIG NOSES ARE OKAY although tweeting this is scary #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/gWZXh7YYab — Molly (@mollydotw) February 21, 2018

Here goes! My side profile in all its backlit glory. Embrace your big noses girls, don’t hide in the shadows like I did. #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/BGtjLtQJ8S — Kayleigh Pritchard (@locketmoon) February 21, 2018

I’ve always hated my large nose and it’s bump. After a fracture in my late teens the asymmetry of my nose only became worse. This photo was one of many from my wedding day that I couldn’t bear to look at. It’s time to start loving our faces the way they are! #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/jcDGrFJtoY — Kayleigh (@_kayleighbell) February 21, 2018