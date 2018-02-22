  • Trending
Culture

People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses

by Tod Perry

February 22, 2018 at 11:25
Copy Link
Photo courtesy of Radhika Sanghani.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Radhika Sanghani’s campaign is helping people with strong profiles embrace their uniqueness.

 

 

Over the past few years, acceptance of women with natural body types in fashion and media has been growing. There’s been advertising featuring women with visible stretch marks and cellulite. Barbie dolls now have human proportions, and brands have embraced models with skin conditions. But, according to journalist Radhika Sanghani, there’s still major prejudice against women with strong profiles.

“I feel like the only taboo that hasn’t been broken is the big nose, and it’s not right,” she wrote on Grazia Daily. “Noses are still hidden in subtle head tilts and awkward poses. We need change. It’s why I’m using this article to launch the #sideprofileselfie.” 

To help people “take pride in their profiles,” Sanghani is asking those with large noses to post pictures of their side profiles on social media. The campaign empowers people of all genders to overcome their insecurities and share their stories of living with a prominent nose.

Some have taken the opportunity to open up about the bullying and ostracization they’ve endured because of their appearance.

“I just hope that it helps some of them love their noses and show big noses can be beautiful,” Sanghani told Mashable.  

Top image via Radhika Sanghani/Twitter

Share image via Radhika Sanghani/Twitter@hansriz/Twitter, and @stubbsuichan/Twitter

People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses
