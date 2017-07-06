From the moment that advertisers could create print ads using photographs, the public has been inundated with images of retouched female models. These images have inflicted the public with unattainable beauty standards proven to damage people’s psyches. But, finally, brands such as Aerie, Target, and Dove are pushing the world in a direction that embraces natural-looking bodies with all of the beautiful imperfections that make us unique. Now, U.K. mega-retailer Asos has joined the movement and people are taking notice.

Asos has a policy to never “artificially adjust photographs of models to change their appearance.” So in its latest swimwear ads, people have noticed something you see on real women everywhere, but rarely in advertising: stretch marks. It’s important that advertisers receive positive feedback for doing the right thing so people on Twitter have been congratulating Asos on a job well done.

Awwwww so refreshing online shopping and noticing that @ASOS don't photoshop any of the models stretchmarks etc real beauty pic.twitter.com/QJsc9auTM5 — evie (@lolevie) June 3, 2017

So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks. She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe — Amy (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017

I honestly love asos for not editing out their models stretch marks pic.twitter.com/ls070aY8gn — baby nymph~ (@LilmskittenMFC) June 26, 2017

I loveeee that they haven't airbrushed her stretch marks! Go @ASOS !!!! pic.twitter.com/hBte9PSIer — SS (@Shinadeshadai) June 19, 2017

Asos hasn’t always had a such a cozy relationship with social media. In May, the online retailer was criticized for labeling a size 10 pair of shorts “large” on its website. The issue received national attention in the U.K. after a Twitter user shared a photo of the website with the comment, “No wonder girls think they’re fat when a large is a size 10.” Just as the public should shame retailers for promoting negative body images, they’re doing right to praise Asos for their Photoshop-free advertising.