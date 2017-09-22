  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Meet the All-Women Bike Crew Running Gentrifiers Out Of Town
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  5. 5 5
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  8. 8 8
    This 73-Shot Badminton Rally Might Be The Most Impressive Athletic Display You See This Year
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    ESPN Host Nearly Taken Off The Air For Calling Trump A ‘White Supremacist’ Is In Her Hosting Chair Like Nothing Happened
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
Lifestyle

International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’

by Tod Perry

September 22, 2017 at 9:05
Copy Link
Image via (cc) Flickr user Nikole Snyder

As Americans, we commonly refer to our country as a “shining city on the hill” and our president as the “leader of the free world.” We live in a country on which God has allegedly shed his grace, and which boasts of its superior democratic values. But at the same time, our leaders—especially those in the current presidential campaign—spew hawkish threats that are amplified around the globe and undermine our credibility. The disconnect between how we view the world and how it views us was clear in a year-end 2013 poll of 66,000 people from around the globe, which found that 24 percent consider the United States “the greatest threat to peace in the world.”

Here’s a map showing which countries are considered the greatest threat to world peace.


More than two years after the poll, the United States hasn’t done much to reverse world opinion. This election cycle has opened the floodgates on aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric from several Republican candidates. Donald Trump took a pro-torture stance, saying he would “bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding.” Ted Cruz claimed that he would “carpet bomb ISIS into oblivion” and questioned whether “sand can glow in the dark” because “we’re going to find out.” 

These hawkish threats haven’t come only from the right; Hillary Clinton has promised a more aggressive foreign policy than Obama’s. Although the United States shouldn’t live out its history begging to win an international popularity contest, we’d be better at exporting our values if we followed Teddy Roosevelt’s philosophy of  “Speak softly and carry a big stick” rather than the credo “America, f**k yeah.”

(H/T Mic)

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 10, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media

“You just can’t shake it.” by Tod Perry
Sports

Government Officials Shut Down The Baltimore Ravens’ Creepy ‘DNA Day’ Promotion 

Why couldn’t they just give their fans bobbleheads? by Tod Perry
Slideshow Culture

Artist Recreates Iconic Images of Celebrities Covered in Tattoos

Is nothing sacred? by Craig Carilli
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’
Recent
U.S. Sees A Huge Decline In Tourism After Electing Trump President about 20 hours ago The ‘Roommate Prenup’ Can Save Your Sanity, Friendships, And Credit Score about 20 hours ago Twin Earthquakes Expose Mexico’s Deep Inequality about 22 hours ago Seahawks’ Star Eddie Lacy Opens Up About The Vicious Body-Shamers On Social Media 1 day ago Government Officials Shut Down The Baltimore Ravens’ Creepy ‘DNA Day’ Promotion  1 day ago Artist Recreates Iconic Images of Celebrities Covered in Tattoos 1 day ago Photographer Creates Haunting Photo Series By Removing Phones From Every Image 1 day ago Meet the All-Women Bike Crew Running Gentrifiers Out Of Town 1 day ago Move Over, Wonder Woman — This Afro-Puerto Rican Superhero Is The Ultimate Feminist Icon 1 day ago Scientists Help The World’s Top Runners Attempt To Break The Two-Hour Marathon Barrier 1 day ago Why My Kids And I Became Radical ‘Unschoolers’ 1 day ago IKEA's Augmented Reality App For iPhone 8 Might Just Change The Way You Decorate Your Home 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers