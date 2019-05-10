  • Trending
Culture

Married woman's savage response to cheating husband's texts is exactly why you should just never cheat.

by Raleigh Van Ness

May 10, 2019 at 11:35
Copy Link

If the internet has taught us anything it's that cheating will never pay off for you and you will end up eventually going viral. The latest point in case comes from a woman who was approached by a married Facebook friend, politely refused, but the guy just kept on going.

She then uploaded the exchange to Imgur, where the internet instantly fell in love with her, as I'm sure you will too.

 

Damn right? Didn't see that coming AT ALL. And neither did others apparently.

 

It’s always great when the internet can rally behind one of the good guys.

 

 

 

 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards. 

