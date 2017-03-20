Right-Wing Star Shocks Fans When She Comes Out As Pro-Choice

There is apparently no room for critical thinking at the extreme ends of the political spectrum. The latest case in point: Tomi Lahren, a young star in conservative circles, has ignited a firestorm of criticism after she explained that she’s pro-choice, based on the consistency of her conservative philosophy.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say, ‘I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,’” Lahren said during an appearance on The View.

“I can say, ‘You know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she added.

And how did conservatives respond? You know, those same defenders of controversial speech who cry foul at what they say is a growing intolerance on the left for intellectual diversity responded by throwing a massive tantrum on social media while her employer immediately suspending Lahren from her hit radio show for a week. Because, you know, that’ll teach her.

The 24-year-old is one of the fastest rising stars in conservative punditry, with millions of Facebook and Instagram fans and a popular show on The Blaze, a conservative media company launched by Glenn Beck. Her attempted foray into moderation and reasoned thought did not go over well with other conservatives, including Beck himself and others at The Blaze, who piled the criticism on thick over Twitter:

Lahren was undeterred by the negative feedback, writing on Twitter later: “Conservatives don’t have to exist in a monolith and share the same brain on every issue. It’s ok.”

In their report on her suspension, The Daily Caller says there has been long-standing tension between Lahren and her colleagues at The Blaze, who find her over-the-top debate style off-putting. An unnamed source tells the site that she may leave the company before her contract is up in September.

And who knows, maybe Lahren will find a new home somewhere closer to the center. She’s been getting praise from some uncommon sources after defending her position.

This is the second time in just over a month that a major star on the right has seemingly crumbled in real time. But in the case of Milo Yiannopoulos, it was over praising child rape. In the case of Lahren, she’s now facing a career implosion over having the audacity to stand up for her rights as a woman, using her very own conservative principles as a launch pad.