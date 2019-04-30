  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time. 
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    This man shuts down the most popular anti-abortion stance with one simple question. 
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok.
    by Archit Tripathi
  5. 5 5
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  6. 6 6
    We co-opted a negative vocabulary because it was convenient. Now, it’s time to recognize why words matter.
    by Ronald F. Day
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Woman’s bikini shot and caption become a manifesto on self-acceptance.
    by Mike Albo
  9. 9 9
    ‘The Rock Test’ Is A Surprisingly Reliable Tool For Those Concerned About Sexual Harassment
    by Penn Collins
The Planet

These are the names and locations of the Top 100 people who are killing the planet.

by Leo Shvedsky

April 30, 2019 at 13:45
Copy Link

Just like all of us share some portion of the blame, we all carry a responsibility to be good stewards of our environment. What products we choose to buy, how much waste we contribute and what lessons we pass on to the next generation are all important.

But a powerful new map from artist Jordan Engel and the Decolonial Atlas project shows a different, profound side to the argument.

“I made the map as a response to this pervasive myth that we can stop climate change if we just modify our personal behavior and buy more green products,” Engel told GOOD in an email. “Whether or not we separate our recycling, these corporations will go on trashing the planet unless we stop them.”

Engel’s map breaks down the Top 100 individuals contributing to environmental waste and climate change across the planet, breaking them down by specific names and locations. After all, even if we’re making responsible decisions on the local level, we’re ultimately still going to be left with a broken planet if the decision makers in positions of power at major corporations and government continue to freely pollute and cause irreparable harm to our wildlife and ecosystems.


“The key decision-makers at these companies have the privilege of relative anonymity, and with this map, I'm trying to pull back that veil and call them out,” Engel writes. “These guys should feel the same personal responsibility for saving the planet that we all feel.”

Decolonial Atlas / Jordan Engel
 

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

Over 1 million people have already used this free text message counseling service.

Creating an army of empathetic humans. by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok.

Not everyone is comfortable with a woman saying “no.”  by Archit Tripathi
Design

You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.

No more going cross-eyed! by Orli Matlow
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
These are the names and locations of the Top 100 people who are killing the planet.
Recent
We co-opted a negative vocabulary because it was convenient. Now, it’s time to recognize why words matter. about 23 hours ago Rabbi who survived synagogue shooting gives a moving tribute to the woman who died protecting him. 1 day ago Republican senator coldly mocks a woman for asking why he wants to kill her by repealing Obamacare.  1 day ago Woman’s bikini shot and caption become a manifesto on self-acceptance. 2 days ago Over 1 million people have already used this free text message counseling service. 4 days ago Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok. 4 days ago You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. 5 days ago Sexist heckler gets humiliated in front of his own daughters. 5 days ago Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time.  5 days ago OPINION: Why federal student aid should be restored for people in prison. 5 days ago Student lies about why he can't finish his part in group project, gets gloriously busted. 5 days ago Can’t afford a vacation? A new site tricks your Facebook friends into thinking you just had an incredible one. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers