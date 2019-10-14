GOOD

These 20 companies are personally responsible for the majority of carbon waste hurting our planet

Leo Shvedsky
10.14.19

At this point most reasonable people agree that climate change is a serious problem. And while a lot of good people are working on solutions, and we're all chipping in by using fewer plastic bags, it's also helpful to understand where the leading causes of the issue stem from. The list of 20 leading emitters of carbon dioxide by The Guardian newspaper does just that.

Smoke Stack Releasing Smoke unsplash.com

In early October The Guardian unveiled research that offers a great insight into the entities responsible for the pollution that has cause the global dilemma in which we find ourselves. As well as a startling history of the ignorance and muddying of scientific waters some of the responsible industries are guilty of.

We're in it now for sure; leading research by NASA shows that average surface temperatures on the planet rose 1.65 degrees Fahrenheit since the 19th Century, with much of the heat absorbed by the Oceans where temperatures rose 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1969. Now this may not sound like much, but the result of these changes can be seen in hurricanes being strengthened by warmer waters, and wildfires exacerbated by warmer winds.

A lot of the rising temperatures are caused by the heat-trapping properties of carbon atoms – great for combustion, terrible for planets – and their release en masse into our atmosphere by cars, jets, coal powered electric plants, and more. The Guardian's research shows that by and large most of the carbon that's been released in the last fifty-years has been done so by just twenty companies.

infographic nasa carbon dioxide in the atmosphere The rise of carbon over timenasa.gov


Some of them are household names like Exxon, BP, and Shell, but some are government-owned entities like Gazprom (Russia) and Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia). But all of them have one thing in common, they alone are responsible for extracting, refining, and distributing the equivalent of four-hundred eighty billion, with a 'b,' tons of carbon dioxide that ends up in the atmosphere.

What is worse than that, however, is the fact that these companies have engaged in a concerted misinformation campaign to diminish the credibility of hard of science in favor of blame and deceit. It has been happening since the sixties when the government released a report anticipating the exact mess we're in now.

One report by Forbes found that the industry spends $200 million a year to fund lobbies and research organizations dedicated to putting forward a contrarian view of the harm that carbon emissions cause to the planet.

Infographic oil and gas contributions Forbes.com

But despite all of that, the amount of carbon and misinformation, the fact remains that the ultimate culprits are we and us. The typical gasoline powered vehicle emits almost five metric tons of CO2 a year, and making one pound of plastic that is turned into water bottles and more emits three pounds of CO2. Taking a quick look around you can start to see how much that actually amounts to in terms of what we consume.

The good news is that there are a lot of ideas out there for how we can all do a little more to reduce our individual, and by extension our collective, carbon footprint. This article from Columbia University has thirty-five of them!

In doing our part to try and hold these parties responsible politically as well as economically, by educating ourselves and manipulating the markets by watching our consumption, we can slow and ultimately stem the disastrous tide of climate change.

environment
The Planet

Domestic abuse shelter in Indiana expands services to include male survivors

October is domestic violence awareness month and when most people think of domestic violence, they imagine mostly female victims. However, abuse of men happens as well – in both heterosexual and homosexual relationships. But some are taking it upon themselves to change all that.

Keep Reading Show less
male domestic abuse domestic abuse abuse shelter
Culture

80 lives were saved because a German synagogue attacker couldn't figure out how to open the door

AFP News Agency / Twitter

A study out of Belgium found that smart people are much less likely to be bigoted. The same study also found that people who are bigoted are more likely to overestimate their own intelligence.

A horrifying story out of Germany is a perfect example of this truth on full display: an anti-Semite was so dumb the was unable to open a door at the temple he tried to attack.

On Wednesday, October 9, congregants gathered at a synagogue in Humboldtstrasse, Germany for a Yom Kippur service, and an anti-Semite armed with explosives and carrying a rifle attempted to barge in through the door.

Keep Reading Show less
synagogue attack MSNBC CNN Fox News Germany synagogue attack germany
Communities

South Park's new episode is a hilarious wake up about China that everyone should see

Since normalizing relations with Communist China back in 1979, the U.S. government and its companies that do business with the country have, for the most part, turned a blind-eye to its numerous human rights abuses.

In China's Muslim-majority province of Xinjiang, it's believed that over a million members of its Uighur population are being arbitrarily imprisoned and tortured in concentration camps. Female Uighurs in detention are being given forced abortions and subjected to sexual mistreatment.

Keep Reading Show less
china south park matt stone trey parker disney south park china episode
Culture

Dick's CEO reveals he destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons after storewide ban

One of the biggest obstacles to getting assault weapons banned in the United States is the amount of money they generate.

There were around 10 million guns manufactured in the U.S. in 2016 of which around 2 million were semiautomatic, assault-style weapons. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry's trade association, the U.S. industry's total economic impact in 2016 alone was $51 billion.

In 2016, the NRA gave over $50 million to buy support from lawmakers. When one considers the tens of millions of dollars spent on commerce and corruption, it's no wonder gun control advocates have an uphill battle.

That, of course, assumes that money can control just about anyone in the equation. However, there are a few brave souls who actually value human life over profit.

Keep Reading Show less
ed stack ceo cbs news gun control dicks sporting goods ban guns NRA sporting goods dick's ceo assault rifle ban
Health

Everyone needs to read Greta Thunberg's responses to the rumors and lies about her

Greta Thunberg/Facebook

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past year, you know who Greta Thunberg is. But depending on your chosen media and information outlets, what think you know about her might be totally false.

I've perused comments on articles about Thunberg's climate change activism and have seen the same false statements about her over and over again. Here are some actual cut-and-pasted comments (misspellings included) from just one article in the past week:

Keep Reading Show less
greta thunberg environment earth nature climate change
The Planet