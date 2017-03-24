As we witnessed during her awkward appearance on The Daily Show, millennial conservative mouthpiece Tomi Lahren might not have much in common with the show’s viewership or host Trevor Noah, but the two managed to keep things quite civil during what could have been a very contentious exchange. After the show, Tomi was very gracious in thanking Trevor for the discussion, and he returned the courtesy.

Today, Tomi is left questioning where her conservative support is after getting summarily suspended by her network The Blaze after revealing a pro-choice stance while on The View. During her appearance, she remarked:

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

The maligned conservative talking head has earned the begrudging respect of some liberals simply by refusing to toe the Republican party line on every issue; her dissent on this one issue a barometer of how draconian conservative allegiances have become.

Trevor Noah was quick to offer all at once measured support for Lahren’s statement and a take down of the conservative reaction to her seemingly pro-choice sentiment. Noah spoke to this intolerance by offering, “Tomi comes out and speaks her truth, says that she’s pro-choice, and then suddenly her bosses go, oh, you like choices? How about you choose a new job?”

Noah, feeling the need to, at the very least, ding Tomi for her prior criticism of Black Lives Matter, offered up a supplemental statement that he wouldn't be going to protest for her or anything because, “Unfortunately, there’s no type of black-people protest that Tomi is comfortable with.”

Here’s the clip:

That might be true, but Trevor’s willing to put on rose-colored glasses for her recent show of conviction, however slight it may be in the scheme of her worldview.

Tomi was at once was gracious about the dig and appreciative of Noah’s kind words, posting on Twitter:

As warped as it is, this may be the closest thing to a conservative-liberal romance we’ve got in today’s media.

Chances are, you vehemently disagree with either Trevor or Tomi, but their decency towards one another, if not the world at large, is somewhat endearing.