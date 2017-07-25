Education and Technology:
In Problematic Boy Scout Speech, Trump Offends Just About Everyone

by Kate Ryan

July 25, 2017 at 12:25
Copy Link
Image via Greg Richter/Wikimedia Commons.

On Monday night, President Trump gave a bizarre speech at the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree, devoting the majority of his time on stage to bashing Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, the BBC reports. Over the course of his 35-minute speech in front of more than 30,000 adolescent boys, Trump called D.C. a “cesspool,” bragged about the size of the crowd, bragged about his 2016 electoral win, and lashed out at “fake media,” according to the Washington Post.

Held once every four years, the Boy Scout Jamboree started in 1937 with the intention of bringing together groups from across the country. Because it was never intended to be a political tool, Trump’s highly politicized speech, while quintessentially Trump, comes across as somewhat of a shock. Organizers said as much in the aftermath of the speech, writing in a statement that the organization is “wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy.” Apparently, Trump was invited as part of a “long-standing tradition” and his appearance was not intended to be “an endorsement of any political party or specific policies.”

Angry parents were not pleased with this explanation and took to social media to vent their frustration.

Former Boy Scouts also voiced their disappointment with Trump’s divisive speech.

New York Daily News reporter Josh Greenman even offered a list of Boy Scout values Trump directly contradicts.

Of course, former Obama administration photographer Pete Souza was quick to react with a sick burn.

Share image via Greg Richter/Wikimedia Commons.

