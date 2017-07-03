Education and Technology:
The Planet

Stephen Hawking Says Trump’s Climate Policies Could Turn Earth Into Venus

by Tod Perry

July 3, 2017 at 12:20
Images via Twitter

Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking is no fan of President Trump. In May, the Cambridge professor and author of a “A Brief History of Time” called Trump a “demagogue, who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator.” Although the rise of Trump is troubling, Hawking believes the biggest problem in today’s world is “runaway climate change.” Unfortunately, the President of the United States holds the bizarre and completely unfounded view that climate change is a hoax.

via Twitter

In an interview with the BBC honoring his 75th birthday, Hawking issued a dire warning about the impending ecological disaster. “We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible,” he said before condemning Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris Climate Agreement. “Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulfuric acid.”
 
Humans wouldn’t last very long on Venus. According to NASA, Venius is a “hellish world” with an atmosphere of carbon dioxide that’s 90 times thicker than the Earth’s. Temperatures on Venus’s surface can reach up to 864 degrees Fahrenheit. Scientists theorize that Venus was once similar to the Earth, before its oceans evaporated and carbon dioxide built up in the planet’s atmosphere creating a runaway greenhouse effect. 
 
“Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent if we act now,” Hawking told the BBC. “By denying the evidence for climate change, and pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet, endangering the natural world, for us and our children.” 
 

 

 

 

The
Daily
GOOD
