  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    How Korean Boy Band BTS Toppled Asian Stereotypes – And Took America By Storm
    by Susanna Lim
  3. 3 3
    Jim Henson’s Imagination And Legacy Lives On In A New Exhibition
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    D.C. Came Together For The Capitals’ Stanley Cup Victory, And No One Is Enjoying It More Than Alex Ovechkin
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This Artist Saw A Lack Of Diversity On Gallery Walls. So She Painted Portraits Of Her Queer And Latinx Friends
    by Liz Ohanesian
  6. 6 6
    The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home
    by Hadley Meares
  7. 7 7
    Eagles Fans Mysteriously Absent At Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Era Of Electric Planes Is Almost Here
    by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Communities

Trump Legitimizes Kim While Getting Little In Return At Singapore Summit 

by Tod Perry

June 12, 2018 at 13:55
Copy Link
Photo by Dan Scavino Jr./Wikimedia Commons.

Kim Jong-un came out the big winner in the improbable summit with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 12, in Singapore.

The murderous autocrat from Pyongyang, North Korea, was photographed glad-handing with the president of the United States, who called him “a great talent,” and praised him for running North Korea “tough” after the passing of his father Kim Jong-il.

Trump slapped Kim on the back and treated him warmly before backdrops that showed the flags of the U.S. and one of the last totalitarian remnants of the Cold War side by side. He even showed Kim a movie trailer that starred both leaders as potential compatriots. 

Selective amnesia

Trump’s positivity towards Kim is chilling, especially as the president represents a country that espouses its commitment to freedom and democracy. North Korea’s human rights abuses are well-known. It is home to over 120,000 political prisoners housed in camps reminiscent of the Soviet gulags. Kim has reportedly ordered the executions of political dissidents via anti-aircraft guns and flamethrowers.

Kim has even ordered the assassinations of close family members, including his brother.

For Trump to call Kim “tough” is a massive understatement for a man known for his hyperbole. 

Trump also offered a naively optimistic assessment of the brutal North Korean regime. “I believe it’s a rough situation over there, there’s no question about it,” Trump said in a post-summit press conference. “It’s rough in a lot of places, by the way.”

Trump’s tactics of flattery have become commonplace, he has also downplayed the murderous deeds of Vladimir Putin using similar rhetoric.  

Yet, according to people familiar with the discussions, Trump and Kim didn’t talk about human rights violations in North Korea.

But, according to AP, Trump did talk real estate.

Lending legitimacy 

While Kim was given credibility as a world leader by Trump, all the president walked away with was a symbolic victory.

Trump and Kim signed a vaguely-worded document that says North Korea will “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” without any timelines, inspectors, or verification attached.

The agreement goes no further than what Kim already pledged in April when he met South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

North Korea’s promises have often been broken. In 2005, North Korea pledged to abandon “all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs,” which never materialized. It also committed to end nuclear weapons or missile activities in 1994, 2000, and 2007. 

Aligning with autocrats

Trump has previously fawned over autocratic dictators including Vladimir Putin, ​president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, so it’s tough to attribute his admiration for Kim as simple flattery. His attitude towards Kim stands in stark contrast with the dismissive attitude he displayed toward America’s allies at the G7. 

Sacrificing America’s moral authority seems like a huge price to pay for an agreement that, given the Kim family history, has a big chance of going nowhere.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to make the world a safer place,” Trump said at the post-summit press conference. “All I can say is they want to make a deal. That’s what I do. My whole life has been deals, I’m great at it.”

What does a vague deal mean between two men with little regard for the truth? It remains to be seen.

“I may be wrong. I mean, I may stand before you in six months and say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ I don’t know that I’ll ever admit that, but I’ll find some kind of an excuse,” Trump said at the press conference. 

Share image by Dan Scavino Jr./Wikimedia Commons.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

LGBTQ Youth Athletes Should ​‘Play Proud’

Long after the World Cup, coaches and mentors can help make soccer more inclusive.  by Coco McPherson
Health

The Tragic Deaths Of Anthony Bourdain And Kate Spade Highlight A Disturbing Uptick In Suicides 

U.S. suicide rates rose 30% between 1999 and 2016 by Tod Perry
Communities

Why Mister Rogers’ Message Of Love And Kindness Is Good For Your Health

Love and kindness truly are healthful, and people who express them regularly really do lead healthier lives. by Richard Gunderman
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump Legitimizes Kim While Getting Little In Return At Singapore Summit 
Recent
D.C. Came Together For The Capitals’ Stanley Cup Victory, And No One Is Enjoying It More Than Alex Ovechkin about 24 hours ago Solar Technology Can Now Power Your Roads — And Your Clothes 1 day ago Net Neutrality Is Dead For Now But Here’s Why The Fight Isn’t Over 1 day ago Jim Henson’s Imagination And Legacy Lives On In A New Exhibition 1 day ago Dr. Tommy John: These 4 Steps Can Help Prevent Youth Athlete Injuries 4 days ago LGBTQ Youth Athletes Should ​‘Play Proud’ 4 days ago The Tragic Deaths Of Anthony Bourdain And Kate Spade Highlight A Disturbing Uptick In Suicides  4 days ago Why Mister Rogers’ Message Of Love And Kindness Is Good For Your Health 4 days ago Not One Woman Made This Year’s Forbes ‘100 Highest-Paid Athletes’ List  5 days ago How Korean Boy Band BTS Toppled Asian Stereotypes – And Took America By Storm 5 days ago After ‘Star Wars’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Was Bullied Online, Fans Struck Back With Beautiful Artwork 5 days ago This Artist Saw A Lack Of Diversity On Gallery Walls. So She Painted Portraits Of Her Queer And Latinx Friends 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers